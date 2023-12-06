Florida State football's Johnny Wilson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, following an undefeated season with the Seminoles.

Florida State football wide receiver Johnny Wilson has announced his plans to leave school and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel at ESPN. This comes just days after the Seminoles were snubbed of a spot in the College Football Playoff, leaving them with a postseason bowl game against Georgia at the Orange Bowl.

Wilson transferred from Arizona State to Florida State, playing two seasons under head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. During the 2023 campaign, Wilson recorded 617 yards and 41 receptions, hauling in two touchdowns. His numbers fell from 2022, where he notched 897 yards and five touchdowns, but a sacrifice needed to be made in such a deep receiver room in Tallahassee.

The stats that Wilson carries certainly don't jump off the screen, but his 6'7 frame is something that money can't buy. He has athletic intangibles that any NFL team would race to acquire. Wilson's bullied college secondaries with his ability to use his body like a tight end, but move like a receiver.

In Norvell's system, he was used mostly as a downfield threat, especially with the addition of star receiver Keon Coleman. Wilson was always the outlet for the Seminoles when Florida State needed a big play or a spark in their offense.

The Seminoles may have one more game on their schedule, hoping to complete an undefeated season, but as of right now, it's unknown whether Wilson will be with the team in Miami. Players tend to opt out from games and potentially practices once they declare for the draft, so his availability in December should be questionable.