Florida State football is already working to rebuild from a disastrous 2-10 season. The Seminoles are in the mix for Kentucky transfer Barion Brown, per On3. Brown is a wide receiver who is expected to be a major target for teams in the portal.

At Kentucky, Brown posted 361 receiving yards in the 2024 season. He caught 29 passes and also scored three touchdowns. Brown also carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown. He's played three years of college football, and has a great deal of experience.

Kentucky finished the 2024 regular season with a disappointing 4-8 record. The Wildcats won just one SEC contest, and that was a matchup with Ole Miss. Kentucky football also lost a heartbreaking game to Georgia by just a 13-12 score.

Florida State football just had the worst season….basically ever

One other power four conference team that had an even more disappointing season is Florida State. The Seminoles are doing a lot of soul-searching this offseason, after a 2-10 campaign. It was the worst season for the school since the 1970s, before Bobby Bowden arrived.

One of the squad's wins was a victory over Charleston Southern. The Seminoles struggled on offense for most of the year, including a 52-3 whipping the team took at the hands of Notre Dame.

It was a remarkable fall from 2023, which saw Florida State football go 13-0 and win the ACC title. The Seminoles were then not chosen to compete in the College Football Playoff, and the school couldn't seem to get over that. After Florida State demanded answers from the NCAA, the team then lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl by 60. It was an embarrassing loss.

Florida State then continued to be embarrassed. The squad lost 10 more games in 2024 after that, to continue its woes. Florida State football was perhaps the most shocking story of the 2024 college football season, as the team entered the year ranked and favored to again win the ACC.

The Seminoles are expected to hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, to fix the problems. Florida State coach Mike Norvell will enter the 2025 season on the hot seat, needing a quick turnaround to keep himself in Tallahassee. Brown is one of several players the school is looking to target. LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are also looking at adding Brown to their rosters.

The Seminoles won just one game in the ACC in 2024, over California. Florida State fans know that is unacceptable and expect Norvell to fix it quickly.