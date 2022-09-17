Seminoles star QB Jordan Travis leaves Louisville game with scary leg injury

Florida State football is currently in the midst of an absolute battle with Louisville, but they will have to go on without their star quarterback Jordan Travis. The Seminoles signal-caller was sacked in the second quarter and immediately grabbed his lower leg in agony. He did not return. Via ESPN College Football:

Florida State QB Jordan Travis exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/I79xJgo7FJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 17, 2022

Travis was left trying to scramble in the pocket and couldn’t find a target. As he was going down, the QB threw the ball and was picked off. Just a nightmare play for Travis.

Shortly after the injury happened, he was spotted on the sidelines with crutches and a walking boot on his left foot. Jordan Travis came out firing early in the contest, completing his first 11 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. But, he completed just two more passes in the second and was of course intercepted.

This is a brutal blow not only for Travis but for Florida State, too. He’s been playing relatively well early on and continues to get some looks for the 2023 NFL Draft. The play-caller is a key piece for the Seminoles and it’s clear they need him. Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis after he left. On a more positive note, he was at least able to walk off the field at his own will.

Stay tuned for updates on Jordan Travis. He’ll undergo X-Rays and an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. As of writing, the Seminoles and Cardinals are tied at 21 in the third quarter.