The Seminoles' offensive line got more vital for Florida State football's Week 5 matchup against MSU. After missing the past three games, Florida State football redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers will be available Saturday night when the Seminoles face the MSU Mustangs on the road at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX, per 247Sports/CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

“The current belief is that Florida State should have offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers back available tonight when it faces SMU,” Zenitz reported on Saturday.

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media after practice on Wednesday. He told reporters he liked the direction Byers was taking in his recovery, per Sports Illustrated's Tommy Mire.

“He's been working in practice, so I think we'll see how that continues to translate towards the game. Rob Scott was back out there today, too,” Norvell said. “Obviously we want those guys to be ready to roll before we put them back in the game. So we'll see how that progresses, but definitely, I like where they're trending.”

Mike Norvell guides Florida State football to first win in Week 4

Head coach Mike Norvell led the Seminoles to beat FSU football 14-9 in Week 4, their first regular season win. Florida State football won without Jeremiah Byers, and offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr. Norvell went deep into his depth chart, moving Darius Washington back to left tackle while relying on Jaylen Early on the offensive line.

The injury bug has bitten Florida State football's roster throughout the first few weeks of the regular season. Coach Norvell has had to gameplan without running back Jaylin Lucas, who's out for the year.

Seminoles running back Roydell Williams is expected to miss an extended period and wide receiver Destyn Hill suffered a season-ending injury, forcing Norvell to lean on his underclassmen and unproven players to step into more prominent roles. Having Byers back as reinforcement for Florida State football should give the 1-3 team a significant boost.