Florida State faces Virginia Tech. Our college basketball odds series includes our Florida State Virginia Tech prediction, odds, and pick.

The Florida State Seminoles take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Florida State Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch Florida State Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is in the middle of the pack in the ACC, and will have a hard time making the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Hokies need to stack wins against the middle and lower tiers of the conference if they are to have any shot at making the Big Dance. Those wins against equal or inferior teams have to be combined with some high-end wins against the top of the conference. The margins are small for Virginia Tech in the coming weeks. This game against Florida State does not figure to be a cakewalk.

Florida State struggled a lot in the nonconference part of the season. The Seminoles started brightly in ACC play but have come down from the mountain in recent weeks, suffering multiple losses and missing a chance to compete for the regular-season ACC championship. They have faded in the middle stretch of the conference season while Virginia has joined North Carolina and Duke in the top three of the conference standings. Florida State is trying to regain momentum so that it can play its best basketball when March and the ACC Tournament roll around.

Here are the Florida State-Virginia Tech College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Virginia Tech Odds

Florida State Seminoles: +5.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Florida State vs Virginia Tech

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Florida State Could Cover the Spread

The Virginia Tech Hokies have been a very inconsistent team this season, much as they have been a generally inconsistent team over the past few years. The Hokies have not been the kind of team which finds a groove and stays within it. Just when it seems they might get going and find a winning formula, they can't maintain it. Florida State, which was very strong in the first three weeks of the ACC season and has fallen off the pace since then, is still a capable team. FSU very nearly defeated first-place North Carolina a few weeks ago. The Seminoles have been legitimately competitive against the top tier of the ACC. If they can battle the best teams in the league, they can defeat Virginia Tech on the road.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

Florida State started so brightly in ACC play but has lost steam after getting off to such a good start. The Hokies absolutely have to have this game in terms of staying on the bubble with a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech will be energized on its home floor and should be able to throw the first punch in this game. Getting off to an early lead should enable Virginia Tech to dictate the style of play and create the kind of game it wants. It will be hard for FSU if Tech is able to forge that ideal early-game scenario.

Final Florida State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

The game is going to be close, so that means a lean to FSU is the slightly better play, but ultimately, neither team is dependable. Stay away and wait for a live-betting chance.



Final Florida State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Florida State +5.5