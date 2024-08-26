A bunt decided the Little League World Series and the team from Lake Mary, Florida is celebrating a championship after it’s 2-1 victory over Chinese Taipei in eight innings.

Florida tied the game in the with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning when it appeared that Chinese Taipei would come away with a 1-0 victory. DeMarco Mieses singled to left field and that drove in Chase Anderson, who had reached when he was hit by a pitch and had moved to second following a base on balls.

After a scoreless seventh inning, both teams started the eighth inning with ghost runners on second bases. Chinese Taipei was unable to bring the runner home, giving Florida an opportunity to win the game.

Florida scores winning run on bunt

The home team won the game quickly. Leadoff batter Hunter Alexander laid down a nearly perfect bunt that went up the first base line. The Chinese pitcher retrieved the bunt and threw towards first base, but nobody covered first and the ball went up the right field line, giving Florida the Little League World Series title.

The Florida team celebrated its victory but also consoled the losing Chinese Taipei team, demonstrating an act of sportsmanship that is rarely seen on the international stage.

Florida had sent teams to the championship game nine times, and this was the first time it earned the championship in the title game.

The reactions of the fans watching the game were both funny and celebratory. That included one post on X that had a photo of the venerable comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello performing their famous “Who’s On First” routine. That post seemed particularly appropriate since first base was uncovered on the winning play.

Other posts included a baseball lesson, imploring the player to hold onto the ball when a teammate is not covering the base, and another offered compassion to a team that was so close to victory.