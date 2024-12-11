Floyd Mayweather found himself at the center of an intense scene during a brief trip to London earlier this week. While shopping in Hatton Garden, a well-known jewelry district, a group of men approached the boxing legend, questioning his vocal support for Israel. Mayweather's unapologetic response, “Proud to support the Jews,” quickly escalated tensions, leading to an aggressive confrontation.

Video footage of the incident shows Mayweather being escorted by his security team as the situation grew heated. Loud shouts filled the area, with individuals yelling profanities as Mayweather exited. Claims spread online that the boxer had been physically attacked, but Mayweather wasted no time addressing these rumors, Complex reports.

“There’s no truth to the rumors,” Mayweather clarified in a statement shared on Instagram. He emphasized that his security team acted swiftly to manage the crowd and confirmed that he was neither struck nor harmed. “I’m perfectly fine,” he added, describing the incident as blown out of proportion.

Navigating Controversy Amid Global Tensions

The altercation sheds light on the heightened sensitivity around global politics, particularly regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mayweather, who recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been outspoken in his support for Israel, a stance that has sparked backlash in some circles.

In recent weeks, tensions surrounding the conflict have grown more intense. Amnesty International released findings alleging genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, claims that Israel strongly denies. These developments have further polarized public opinion, placing prominent figures like Mayweather under scrutiny.

Floyd Mayweather maintained his focus on the bigger picture, brushing off the incident and continuing his brief visit to London. While the heated exchange grabbed headlines, the undefeated boxer chose to downplay the drama, reaffirming his stance without further fueling the controversy.