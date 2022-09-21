Floyd Mayweather set for a fiery rematch with nemesis Conor McGregor in 2023

It’s been five years since Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stepped in the boxing ring together for one of the most historic crossover fights ever and it appears it could happen again in 2023.

Per the Daily Mail, Mayweather is currently in negotiations to set up another bout with the UFC star next year after knocking him out in the 10th round in 2017.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.”

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

While an exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and McGregor wouldn’t be as hyped up as the last one, it’s still a big deal. “Money” explained why he’s not interested in a real fight with Conor, essentially roasting him in the process:

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

Floyd Mayweather’s 17′ fight against McGregor proved to be the last of his career before this weekend’s matchup. He’s still a perfect 50-0. As for the UFC standout, he broke his leg in the summer of 2021 against Dustin Poirier and hasn’t stepped in the Octagon since. There is optimism he’ll fight again before 2022 is done.

Mayweather made a whopping $280 million from the McGregor fight, while “The Notorious” pocketed $130 million.