The Flyers will prepare to face the Sabres without the services of Carter Hart and Sean Couturier after their recent injury updates.

The Philadelphia Flyers look to add to their win column in a cross-conference matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. The Flyers enter the game with a 4-4 record and sit toward the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Philly must be on top of its execution, as Carter Hart and Sean Couturier are out for Friday night's game.

Flyers look to steal a win in Buffalo despite injuries

Hart and Couturier are on the day-to-day list after early week injuries, per NHL.com

Hart sustained a mid-body injury in the Flyers' last loss to the Sabres. His presence will be missed. The 25-year-old goalie made three saves on five shots in Philly's last matchup.

Like Hart, Sean Couturier was injured during Wednesday's game. The forward is dealing with a lower leg injury from the contest. The veteran forward has an impressive eight points in eight games so far in the 2023-24 season.

The Flyers have called up Cal Peterson from the Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. He is expected to back up Samuel Ersson for Friday night's matchup.

Buffalo is in an identical division standing as Philly. The Sabres have a record of 5-5 but are second from last in the Atlantic Division. The cross-conference standoff should be filled with fire, as both teams want to improve their record.

Travis Konecny will be one of Philly's players to watch. The 26-year-old has racked up eight goals on the season (3rd in the NHL, per ESPN) and has scored 11 points. If the Flyers' defense can hold up in the absence of Carter Hart, then they have a chance to steal a win in Buffalo.