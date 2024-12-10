ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers look to break their losing streak as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 12-12-4 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have now lost three in a row. First, it was a 7-5 loss to the Panthers before the Flyers fell to the Bruins in overtime. In their last game, they would face the Utah Hockey Club. After a scoreless first, the second period would be back and forth. Twice Utah scored and the Flyers answered. They could not answer a third time though, as they fell 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets come into the game at 12-12-3, tied for last in the Metropolitan Division. They have won two of their last five, and in their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. After a scoreless first period, Kyle Connor scored to give the Jets the lead. The Blue Jackets would tie the game in the period, and Kent Johnson would score twice in the third to give the Blue Jackets the lead as they won 4-1.

Here are the Flyers-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Blue Jackets Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -108

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+215

Moneyline: -111

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Flyers vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 19 assists on the year while having five goals and two assists on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Sean Couturier. Couturier is fourth on the team in points this year, having six goals and nine assists this year. Jole Farabee rounds out the line, having four goals and six assists.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has been solid this year. He has 11 goals and 14 assists on the season, good for second on the team in points. Meanwhile, Owen Tippett joins him on the second line. He has eight goals and seven assists this year, which is fifth on the team in points. He also has four power-play assists this year. Finally, Travis Sanheim has been productive from the blue line. He has five goals and 12 assists, sitting third on the team in points.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading point scorer this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with eight goals and 20 assists on the year, to lead the team with 28 points. He also has two goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the top line is led by Sean Monahan. He is third on the team in points this year, having eight goals and 15 assists on the year. He has scored three times on the power play as well. Kent Johnson joins him on the top line. Johnson has eight goals and six assists this year.

The second line features Kirill Marchenko, who leads the team in goals while sitting second on the team in points. Marchenko has ten goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 16 points. On the third line, Cole Sillinger has been solid. He has four goals and 14 assists on the year. Sillinger was injured in the game with the Jets though.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets. He is 8-7-2 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 24 of 25 shots, and it was the fourth time in five games he has had a save percentage over .900. The Blue Jackets are expected to face Ivan Fedetov in goal. He is 4-4-1 on the year with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. He has been struggling as of late. Last time out, he gave up two goals on seven shots before leaving the game. The Blue Jackets have lost three of his last four starts, as he has been below .895 in save percentage in three of his last four as well.

Final Flyers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason for that is the Flyer's lack of offense combined with a rough defense. They are scoring just 2.86 goals per game while they are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Still, the Blue Jackets are 30th in the NHL in goals against per game, but score 3.41 goals per game. With the better goaltender as well, the Jackets get the win.

