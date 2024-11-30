ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers hit the road as they visit the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Blues prediction and pick.

The Flyers enter Friday 10-10-3 on the year and are winners of just two of the last five games overall. They will be facing the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Blues are 11-12-1 on the year and have won three of the last four games. In their last four games, they have won three times. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Blues scored just nine seconds into the game to take the lead. They would score three times in the period to take the 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, Jordan Binnington stopped all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout victory.

Here are the Flyers-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Blues Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-217)

Moneyline: +118

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Flyers vs Blues

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 16 assists on the year, while having five goals and two assists on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Joel Farabee. Farabee comes in with three goals and five assists on the year. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with six goals and seven assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has been solid this year. He has eight goals and nine assists on the season. Further, Bobby Brink has added production. Brink comes into the game with three goals and seven assists on the year. The Flyers also get offensive production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim has five goals and nine assists on the year from the blue line.

It is expected to be Aleksei Kolosov in the net for the Flyers in this one. He is 2-4-0 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. In his last two starts, he has been solid. First, he allowed just two goals on 21 shots to take the overtime win over the Blackhawks. Then it was two goals on 27 shots in an overtime win over the Predators.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Blues is led by Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou leads the team in points this year, coming in with seven goals and 12 assists this year, good for 19 points on the year. He has a goal and an assist on the power play this year. Kyrou is joined by Pavel Buchnevich on the top line this year. He has six goals and nine assists on the year, with a goal and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Jake Neighbours, who comes into the game with seven goals and four assists. He has also added two power-play goals.

Meanwhile, Dylan Holloway has been solid this year. He is third on the team in points, scoring six goals and adding six assists this year. Further, He has two goals and an assist on the power play. Also playing well is blueliner Colton Parayko. He has scored four times this year while adding eight assists. Brayden Schenn has also been solid from the second line. Schenn has four goals and seven assists on the year. Finally, Robert Thomas has added two goals and eight assists but played in just half the teams' games due to injury.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 7-9-1 on the year with a .898 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. Binnington is coming off three solid games in a row. The first two saw him stop 50 of 54 combined shots but going 1-1. Last time out, he stopped at 31 shots he faced to take the shutout victory over the Devils.

Final Flyers-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Flyers are struggling to score this year, scoring just 2.78 goals per game, while sitting 24th on the power play on the year. They have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting third in the NHL, but the defense has not been good overall, sitting 27th in the NHL this year in goals against. Meanwhile, the Blues are scoring just 2.50 goals per game, but sit 23rd in the NHL in goals against per game. This one will come down to goaltending. The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight game, but the Blues have a goaltender who is playing better and has been better overall, so they should come away with the win.

Final Flyers-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-142)