The Philadelphia Flyers hit the road to take on the Vancouver Canucks Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Flyers-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Flyers-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Canucks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +150

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet Pacific

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

This is opening night for the Flyers, and they are itching to take the ice. Philadelphia is coming off a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs. Travis Konecny returns for the Flyers after he signed an eight-year extension this offseason. He was the team leader in both goals and assists last season. He will be the key player for Philadelphia on Friday night. If he can make an impact, the Flyers will win.

Philadelphia has a chance to put up some goals in this game. Vancouver allowed six goals in their opening night loss to the Calgary Flames. They really struggled to keep the puck out of the net, and they only allowed 26 shots. That is very good efficiency for the other team, which is what the Flyers need. The Canucks struggled in the defensive zone, and if that happens again, the Flyers will win.

The Canucks scored two goals on the power play in their first game. Their game plan when the other team is short-handed is clearly a good one. However, the Flyers were one of the best teams in the NHL last season in the penalty kill. Their ability to kill penalties gives them more freedom to play aggressively and physically. Getting in the box two or three times is not going to hurt the Flyers in this game.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vancouver opened up their season with a loss against the Calgary Flames. It was a game they feel they should have won, as well. Vancouver was winning 4-1 after the first period, but ended up losing 6-5 in overtime. The good news from that game is the Canucks scored five goals. This is the type of scoring that is going to help them win a lot of games. If they can have another good game in the offensive zone, they will win.

What was impressive about their opening night game is the Canucks scored their five goals on just 24 shots. Along with that, the Canucks scored twice on a powerplay, so they did a great job when at an advantage. 24 shots is not a whole lot, but Vancouver made the most of them. Brock Boeser picked up where he left off last season. He scored two goals, and is the biggest threat to score. If Boeser and the Canucks can do some more scoring, they will win this game.

Final Flyers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks scoring five times is not a surprise. They were at the top of the NHL last season in scoring, and I am expecting a similar output in this game. The Flyers are fresh and ready to go, but the Canucks are going to prove to be too strong. For that reason, I will take the Canucks to win straight up.

Final Flyers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-182)