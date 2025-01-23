ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers look to continue their winning streak as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into Thursday night at 22-20-6 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. It also places them just two points out of a Wild Card spot. They will play the New York Rangers on Thursday night before facing the Islanders on Friday. They head into the game Thursday night as the winner of five of six games.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 19-20-7 on the year, which places them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They are seven points out of a playoff spot, which has the Islanders considering selling at the trade deadline. Last time out, the New York Islanders faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson scored in the first period to give the Blue Jackets the lead. Still, in the second period, Bo Horvat scored to tie the game. Then, Simon Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal to give the Islanders the lead. Bo Horvat scored again in the period, to make it a 3-1 lead. After a scoreless third period, the Islanders took the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Flyers-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Islanders Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +128

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Flyers vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flyers is led by Travis Konecny who leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 33 assists, good for 54 points. Further, he has eight goals and four assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 13 goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 28 total points. Morgan Frost rounds out the line with 11 goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov is having a great year and leads the second line. He is second on the team in points, with 14 goals and 20 assists on the year. He also has six goals and eight assists on the power play. Michkov is joined by Sean Couturier who is fourth on the team in points. Couturier comes into the game with eight goals and 16 assists on the year.

With Samuel Ersson expected to be the goal for the Flyers on Thursday night, Ivan Fedotov will be in the goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 4-5-3 on the year with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Since returning to the lineup at the start of January, he has given up three or fewer goals in each start, but he is just 0-1-2 in those three games.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anders Lee leads the Islanders in goals and assists while playing on the top line this year. He has scored 20 goals and added 16 assists this year, good for 36 total points. Lee has four goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. Barzal has played in just over half of the team games this year, but he has six goals and 12 assists in those games. Horvat is second on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 19 assists this year.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson lead the second line for the Islanders. Palmieri is third on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, Nelson has 13 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 14-14-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Sorokin was great in his last start, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a win. It was the third time in five games he has given up two or fewer goals with a save percentage over .930.

Final Flyers-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, they are scoring just 2.65 goals per game, while sitting 14th in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Flyers are scoring better, scoring 3.02 goals per game, but sit 28th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Still, the Flyers' defense has been great as of late, giving up 11 goals over their last six games. Further, they have scored four goals on the power play in the last six, and are facing the league's worst penalty-kill unit. Take the Flyers in this one.

Final Flyers-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+128)