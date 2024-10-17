ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Flyers and the Kraken meet in Seattle! The Flyers and the Kraken have started the season playing inconsistent hockey. Each team sits at .500, with the Flyers at 1-1-1 and the Kraken at 2-2. We continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Flyers were inconsistent last year and missed the playoffs. They are a better team this season, largely thanks to Matvei Michkov's arrival as a rookie to pair with Travis Konecny. The Flyers have a lot of potential this season and have shown that so far in just three games.

The Seattle Kraken were also very inconsistent this past season. Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle are the keys to the team's success this season. They both started the season red-hot and are key to the Kraken's success. The Kraken are a wildcard of a team, but they have the pieces to have a solid year.

Here are the Flyers-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Kraken Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +116

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Flyers vs Kraken

Time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/TEGNA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers struggled on defense last season. They allowed 3.15 goals per game and had an 88.9% save percentage. The defense will come down to Samuel Ersson at goalie. He had 23 wins and 19 losses in 51 games, and then he allowed 2.82 goals per game and had an 89% save percentage. He started this season well with one win and one overtime loss. He allows 2.86 goals per game and has an 89.8% save percentage.

The Flyers' offense struggled last season, scoring 2.82 goals per game and having an 8.5% shooting percentage on goal. Travis Konecny carried this team last season with 68 total points, 33 goals, and 35 assists. This season, the offense has been very balanced. Five different players are tied for the lead in points at three. Rookie Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny are the keys for this team on offense, not just in this game but for the rest of the season.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken struggled last season. Their offense was one of the worst in the league, scoring 2.61 goals per game and having a 9.1% shooting percentage. The Kraken have played better so far this season on offense. They are averaging 3.25 goals per game and a 10.3% shooting percentage. Jared McCann was the best player on this team last year with 62 points, and this year, both Jordan Eberle and McCann are tied for the team lead in total points at four.

The Kraken defense was great last year, and they had to carry the team at certain points. They allowed 2.83 goals per game and had a 90.9% save percentage. The Kraken have two decent goalies to go to Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubhauer. Daccord had a 19 and 18 record last year, allowing 2.46 goals per game with a 91.6% save percentage. Then, Grubhauer had a 14 and 16 record, allowing 2.86 goals per game and with an 89.9% save percentage. This season, Daccord has a 2-0 record and is allowing 3.37 goals per game with a 90.1% save percentage, while Grubhauer has a 0-2 record, allowing 2.59 goals per game and an 89.6% save percentage.

Final Flyers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Flyers are the better team in this game. They offer more excitement thanks to Michkov's emergence as a rookie. Konecny is very consistent, and he gets a great complement there. The Kraken have been inconsistent and have not shown much in the early part of the year. Expect the Flyers to cover and probably win on the road in this game. These teams are similar, and this should be a great game.

Final Flyers-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Flyers +1.5 (-220)