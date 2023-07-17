Fnatic TQ AD Carry Jona “Reptile” Fritz has been kicked from his team after he accidentally revealed his offensive Summoner Name on-stream.

Fnatic TQ Reptile's Offensive Name

Reptile has been a prominent name recently, posting AD Carry guides, tierlist, matchups, and more. Fnatic Team Queso, the illustrious esports org's academy team that plays in the LVP, kicked Reptile after the ADC logged onto his account that was named ΗΙTLΕR199. The Reddit post that outlined the initial incident pointed out the fact that Reptile is German, making the name even more unacceptable seeing as how the education system teaches a lot about the infamous historical figure.

Usually, offensive names are automatically detected in League of Legends, but his account was named via non-alphanumeric characters that simply look like letters. This meant that the name bypasses any automatic checks in place.

Reptile's Defense

According to the player, his Draven one-trick friend “Scriptless” changed the account's name without his permission or knowledge.

His tweet reads:

“I made a big mistake sharing the account with a friend as shown here and I am very sorry to my teammates, Fnatic and all fans as you all don't deserve to be left without an ADC for the rest of the split.

While I am taking full responsibility in sharing the account, this was around half a year ago where the namechange also happened.

My values were always sharing my knowledge and trying to help everyone around the world.

I am sure everyone who is close with me would agree with this, I didn't mean to cause any harm.

I was fully unaware of the Account being named like this. It is obviously an unacceptable name, which explains why I logged in on stream as I didn't realize the namechange, I even mentioned that I wanted a Draven skin in the clip, as the person I shared the account with is a Draven player.

I hope this clears up the situation a bit, once again I am terribly at fault and I have to accept the consequences. Thank you all for reading and I hope the people I hurt will be able to forgive me.”

Reptile continued to acknowledge the fact that account sharing is against Terms of Service for the game.

His tweet addressing the controversy included a screenshot of Scriptless' tweet where he said “I logged into his acc and renamed it like half a year ago without realizing what consequences this could have for him, its a meme about this,” referring to a meme copypasta prevalent in another content creator, Tarzaned's, stream donations. It also included a name change history where it shows that the account was renamed from “LSClicks” to the offensive name February of this year.

The Reddit post brings up points that seem to debunk this defense, including keybindings, match history, and other player-sided choices that bolster the defense that this is indeed Reptile's account.

Fnatic TQ kicks Reptile

Fnatic Team Queso quickly responded to the controversy mere hours after Reptile's offensive name made rounds in the community. The statement from Fnatic TQ read:

“Reptile ceases to be part of Fnatic TQ. Today's event on this stream demonstrate that he doesn't represent at all the values of both Team Queso and Fnatic, and he doesn't meet the criteria of exemplarity that anyone who is part of either of the two entities must show at all times, both within and outside of the competition. For this reason we have proceeded to terminate his contract.”