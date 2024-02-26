FOAMSTARS Season 2 GROOVY DISCO is coming soon. With this new season, players can expect new content like characters, missions, and cosmetics. We explore the entire new season in this article.
SQUARE ENIX announces new FOAMSTARS season “GROOVY DISCO”
Beginning March 8, FOAMSTARS fans will get to play as the new character Coiff Guy, play new limited-time events, and earn new rewards in the Season 2 Pass. Coiff Guy, a character introduced in Season 1 and who has made cameos throughout the different missions and in Happy FriYay Party, makes his way as the newest FOAMSTAR for Season 2.
How to Unlock Coiff Guy
Coiff Guy can be unlocked immediately by players through the purchase of the FOAMSTARS Season 2 Premium Pass for $5.99, or by leveling the free pass by completing objectives up to Tier 31. Either way, players will be able to try out Coiff Guy in the new All Coiff Guy Party Extreme Party, which we will also explain in more detail later. Coiff Guy is a pro wrestler who brings his championship belt around his waist while competing in FOAMSMASH.
New Limited-Time Parties
FOAMSTARS Season 2 also brings new parties into the mix. From the ranked battles to the casual game modes, this new season brings new kinds of competition.
- Ranked Party: Rise in the FOAMSTARS ranks by competing in two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. There are seven ranks to progress though – Bronze Star, Silver Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Superstar and Party Legend. Earning enough Rank Points allows players to take part in the Rank-Up Trials.
- Extreme Party: Challenge players in two special themed modes; the All Coiff Guy Party – where every player team competes to chill opponent teams as Coiff Guy, and the Super Duel Party, where players battle 1-on-1!
- Happy FriYAY Party: A weekend-only party event with no winners or losers, just the opportunity to try-out next season’s FOAMSTAR.
Meanwhile, new missions will be available to play for all characters. In Season 1, players are able to go through Missions 1-3 of any of the characters. In Season 2, Missions 4-6 are added, giving us more content to play through, more challenges to overcome, and new stories to learn about our favorite FOAMSTARS. We also get to fight the boss “Dark Ramsey” in Mission 6 for each character.
Seasonal Event Dates
Here is the schedule for the different seasonal events, in Pacific Standard Time (PST):
- Ranked Party Lonestar
- Ranked Party Lonestar Dates: March 11, 2024, until March 28, 2024
- Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe
- April 4, 2024, Sunday, until April 7, 2024
- Extreme Party – All Coiff Guy Party
- March 22, 2024, until March 24, 2024
- Extreme Party – Super Duel Party
- March 29, 2024, until March 31, 2024
- Happy FriYAY Party
- Event Timings: First Half
- March 14, 2024, and March 16, 2024
- Event Timings: Second Half
- April 4, 2024, and April 5, 2024
- Event Timings: First Half
FOAMSTARS is Free-to-Play for PS Plus Subscribers until March 4th
PlayStation Plus subscribers can download either the PS4 or the PS5 version of FOAMSTARS until March 4, 2024, a few days before the party kicks off for Season 2 of the game. After this, players will have to shell out $29.99 to purchase the game and have a PlayStation Plus subscription to access online multiplayer content.
FOAMSTARS came out as a PlayStation exclusive on February 6, 2024. It is a timed exclusive for the platform until August 2024, after which we could guess that the game will come out on PC. In our FOAMSTARS review, we wrote that the game is “enjoyable and addicting, although the currently available match types and game modes get old fast.”