Indonesia and Palestine meet in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Indonesia-Palestine prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Indonesians played five games in 2023. They made a deep run in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, going into the final rounds where they lost to Vietnam 2-0 on aggregate. Indonesia is unbeaten in the past two friendly matches against Burundi.

On the other hand, the Palestinians have just played one game in 2023, which was a 1-2 win over Bahrain. Palestine topped Qualification Group B for the AFC Asian Cup, winning all three games against the Philippines, Mongolia, and Yemen. They scored ten goals and did not surrender any goals during the tourney.

Here are the Indonesia-Palestine soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Indonesia-Palestine Odds

Indonesia: +145

Palestine: +180

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Indonesia vs. Palestine

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet365, RCTI+

Time: 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT

Why Indonesia Can Beat Palestine

Indonesia had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. After playing eight matches in Round 2 Group G, they finished in fifth place in their group with one point. They did not win any match but drew once against Thailand. They lost the other seven games to Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam, scoring 5 goals, but conceding 27, for a goal difference of -22. Indonesia is currently ranked 149 in the FIFA World Rankings.

The Red and Whites have only participated in two friendly matches this year, with both matches being against Burundi on home turf. They have gone unbeaten in both games, claiming a 3-1 triumph and salvaging a point in a 2-2 draw.

However, before those two friendly matches, they were ousted from the AFF Championship as they succumbed to a convincing 2-0 defeat against Vietnam on the road in the second leg. They performed better in the first leg, where they played out a goalless draw.

With that loss, their eight-match unbeaten run in all fixtures, in which six wins and two draws were recorded, came to an end. During that time, they scored a whopping 24 goals, conceding six, and keeping three clean sheets.

One of the most outstanding players in Indonesia is Witan Sulaeman. The 21-year-old central midfielder is currently playing for the Indonesian club Persija Jakarta and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Burundi. Indonesia also relies on Egy Maulana Vikri, Marc Klok, and Dendi Sulisyawan, who have six combined goals in the AFF Cup.

Why Palestine Can Beat Indonesia

Palestine had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. After playing eight matches, they finished in third place in the standings of their group. They had three wins, one draw, and four defeats, resulting in 10 points, 10 goals scored, and 10 goals conceded. That group included Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, and Yemen. Palestine is currently ranked 93rd in the FIFA World rankings.

The Lions of Canaan have only been involved in one friendly match this year, which took place about three months ago. They made the trip to Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium to face off with Bahrain. Second-half goals from Michael Termanini and Islam Batran ensured that they eked out a hard-fought 2-1 triumph.

Prior to that, a three-match winning streak against Mongolia (1-0), Yemen (0-5), and the Philippines (4-0) in the AFC Asian Cup qualification saw them make the cut by qualifying for next season's AFC Asian Cup competition as they topped Group B with nine points at hand. In their group, they scored 10 goals and kept three clean sheets.

One of the players to take into account in Palestine is Tamer Seyam. The 30-year-old left midfielder is currently a player of the Shabab Alkhaleel Club of Palestine and in his most recent match with the Palestine National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against the Philippines. Other players to watch out for Palestine are Oday Dabbagh, who has seven goals in 14 appearances in the Portuguese League, and Mahmoud Wadi who has four goals in the Egyptian Premier League.

Final Indonesia-Palestine Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been impressive this year. On their day, they can produce numerous goals and still maintain a tight defense. Palestine, however, has more quality players who can push the team to a win. Indonesia can squeak at least one goal, but Palestine takes the win in this friendly match.

Final Indonesia-Palestine Prediction & Pick: Palestine (+180), Over 2.5 goals (+108)