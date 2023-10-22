The world of football and beyond is in mourning after the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton at age 86. The iconic figure achieved “footballing immortality” and was celebrated by players, managers, and political figures for immensely contributing to the sport.

Sir Geoff Hurst, the only remaining survivor from England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, paid a heartfelt tribute to Charlton. The former West Ham striker, famous for his hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over West Germany, described Charlton as a great colleague and friend, highlighting his lasting impact on the sport.

Charlton, who spent 17 years at Manchester United and played 758 games for the club, was hailed as a hero by fans and the footballing community. Manchester United paid tribute to him as a national treasure, and the team wore black armbands to honor him during a Sheffield United match.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand shared his memories of Charlton, emphasizing his profound impact on the club's history and its players. David Beckham, named after Sir Bobby Charlton, recognized his role in his career and expressed his gratitude.

Gary Neville referred to Charlton as “the greatest English player and Manchester United's greatest ambassador,” Eric Cantona called him “one of the best of all time.” Sir Bobby Charlton's influence extended well beyond the pitch.

Gareth Southgate, England's manager, remembered him as “an undisputed legend,” highlighting his personal pride in representing the national team. Former England striker Gary Lineker praised Charlton as “a truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man.” Pep Guardiola announced that Manchester City would pay their respects in the upcoming match against Manchester United.

Football clubs worldwide also joined the tributes, with AC Milan and Barcelona acknowledging Charlton as a global football legend. As president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino recognized his lasting impact on generations of footballers.

Even political figures paid their respects, with the Prince of Wales describing Charlton as a “true great who will be remembered forever.” Rishi Sunak, the UK's prime minister, hailed him as one of the game's greatest players. At the same time, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, praised Charlton for his genius on the field and his tireless efforts as a football ambassador.

Sir Bobby Charlton's legacy as a football icon and a gentleman who embodied the spirit of the game will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of football enthusiasts worldwide.