Zinedine Zidane, the iconic French footballer and coach, has been conspicuously absent from the football management scene since 2021, leaving fans and pundits alike pondering his next move. In a recent interview with Tuttomercatoweb, the former Real Madrid man shed light on his coaching hiatus, offering a glimpse into his future plans.

“When will I start coaching again? I have no plans; I am enjoying spending time with my family, which is very important to me,” Zidane remarked. The football legend's dedication to family takes precedence, leaving the door ajar for future coaching endeavors.

Zidane's illustrious coaching career includes two successful spells with Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and 2019 to 2021. Under his tutelage, the club claimed two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and an astounding three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies.

The former Juventus midfielder has remained elusive despite incessant rumors linking him to top clubs. With Real Madrid currently under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti, Zidane's potential return remains uncertain, even as Ancelotti's tenure is expected to conclude in 2024.

Addressing the constant buzz surrounding his future, Zidane stated, “It will always be full of rumors until I am officially appointed as a manager, so let’s see.” Recent reports suggest the World Cup winner has declined managerial offers from prominent clubs, including PSG, Marseille, and Al-Nassr. His aspirations seem to revolve around managing Juventus or the French national team, yet both roles are currently occupied by Max Allegri and Didier Deschamps, respectively.

The football world eagerly awaits Zidane's next move as the enigmatic coach keeps his cards close to his chest. While his coaching hiatus continues, the Frenchman's legacy in the football arena remains indelible, and his eventual return will undoubtedly be a momentous occasion for fans and enthusiasts worldwide.