Kylian Mbappe is rumored to leave PSG after telling the club he has no intentions of extending his deal next summer, which means the striker would leave as a free agent. By no surprise, Paris was livid with this news and could very well look to cash in right now for their talisman. While Real Madrid has long been considered his most logical destination, President Florentino Perez essentially said a move isn't in the cards at the moment. Instead, Manchester United may buy the France international, but on one condition.

As reported by the Mirror UK, the Red Devils are currently finalizing their Qatari-backed takeover with Sheikh Jassim and if it proves to be successful, PSG's owners, who are also from Qatar, would be more keen on selling Mbappe to Manchester rather than Madrid. In fact, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly played a role in Jassim's bid for the Premier League club.

It's no secret that United is in the market for a central striker after pulling out of the race for Harry Kane due to Tottenham's high asking price. They've also been linked to Victor Osimhen, but Napoli is asking a boatload for the Nigerian international.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is no doubt that Mbappe would be an immediate hit at Old Trafford, but it won't be cheap. That being said, Man United isn't short on cash and has pulled off sensational deals before.

For what it's worth, Kylian Mbappe publicly said earlier this week that he has no options but to stay in Paris next season. We'll see if PSG feels the same way because from their standpoint, allowing him to stay until the summer of 2024 is an absolute gut punch unless the French giants can somehow convince the superstar to put pen to paper.