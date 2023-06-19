Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been a mainstay at the Etihad for six years, but it appears he's up for a new challenge after winning the Champions League last weekend. The Englishman is reportedly eager to join Bayern Munich this summer, via Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports.

Talks are ongoing, with a permanent move believed to be in the cards. Thomas Tuchel, who was the boss of Chelsea before taking over the German champions, is believed to be a driving force behind Walker's interest in playing for the Bundesliga giants.

Despite being a mainstay in the Manchester City starting XI for years, 2022-23 was a difficult campaign for Walker. Manuel Akanji was favored over him in the Champions League final and in the Premier League, the 33-year-old only made 22 starts and 27 appearances overall. In the UCL, Walker played a mere five times with three starts.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Manchester City and Bayern remain optimistic that a deal can be completed soon, which is good news for Kyle Walker. He could be a very solid option at right-back for Munich, who also have Alphonso Davies playing on the left. The pace between the two would be devastating for oppositions.

There's also been speculation Walker may reunite with boyhood club Sheffield United as they come back up to the Premier League, but the absence of UCL football makes it unlikely that happens. If Walker does indeed leave the Sky Blues, at least he's got a trophy case full of silverware and to be honest, he'll probably add to it at Bayern.