The top team in the A-10 takes the court as Dayton hosts Fordham. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fordham-Dayton prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Fordham comes into the game sitting at 10-14 on the year, but just 4-7 in conference play. This places them tenth in the A-10. They have lost four of their last five games overall. The only game that was a loss that was a loss within ten points was the first game against Duquense, where he fell 68-59. The victory was a two-point win on the road over Saint Louis.

Meanwhile, Dayton comes into the game sitting at 12-4 overall, with a 10-2 record in conference play. That places them tied for first place in the A-10 with Loyola Chicago. Dayton rebounded from a tough loss against VCU where they struggled to score, last time out. Against VCU, Dayton scored just 47 points in a loss, but last time out, they scored 75 against Duquesne and would win 75-59.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Fordham-Dayton Odds

Fordham: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Dayton: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Fordham vs. Dayton

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Fordham Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fordham comes in ranked 205th in KenPoms adjust efficiency rankings. They are 271st in the adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 144th in the adjusted defensive efficiency. Fordham is 175th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 282nd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. The offense is led by Japhet Medor. He comes into the game with 11.4 points per game this year but is shooting just 35.2 percent from the field this year. Will Richardson is second on the team in points, coming in with 10.3 points per game, but is also shooting just 33.2 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Elijah Gray has 10.2 points per game and is shooting the best of the top scorers, with a 42.8 percent shooting percentage.

Fordham is 79th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 53rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate Abdou Tsimbila leads the way in rebounds, coming in with 6.3 per game while adding 7.2 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Rose adds 4.9 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.1 points per game.

Fordham is 219th in the nation in opponent points per game. Rose has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 2.2 steals per game this year, while Antrell Charlton adds another 1.5. Further, two other players have a steal or more per game this year. Meanwhile, Tsimbila comes in with 2.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton comes in sitting 22nd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings this year. They have been solid on offense this year, sitting 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while sitting 45th in adjusted defensive efficiency. While Dayton sits 149th in points per game, they are some of the best in the nation at shooting and moving the ball. Dayton is 16th in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while sitting seventh in the nation in three-point percentage. Dayton is also 25th in the nation in assists to turnover ratio.

The leader of this offense is DaRon Holmes II. He comes into the game shooting 54.4 percent this year with 19.6 points per game. The forward is primarily an inside scorer, while also playing well on the inside in general. Holmes has 7.9 rebounds per game this year. Second on the team in points is Nate Santos. Santos is also shooting well from three this year. He comes in with 12.1 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from three this year. Santos also adds 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, Koby Brea is playing well. He comes in with 10.6 points per game this year while leading the team with 68 three-pointers made this year. He is shooting 48.9 percent from three this year.

Dayton also gets help from Kobe Elvis and Javon Bennett. Elvis comes in with just 9.3 points per game but has 3.5 assists per game this year. Bennett comes in with 8.8 points per game, but he has 3.7 assists per game this year, which leads the team.

Dayton is also solid on defense this year, coming in eighth in the nation in points allowed per game. While they do sit 213th in rebounds per game. They allow just a 46.8 percent effective field goal percentage, which is 32nd in the nation. DaRon Holmes is also a huge part of the defense, coming in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Javon Bennett also adds 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Fordham-Dayton Prediction & Pick

While Dayton had a rough game against VCU, VCU is a quality defense, and Dayton rebounded from that game last time out. Meanwhile, Fordham is one of the worst teams in the A-10. Dayton has not let up on those lower-level teams this year, dominating and covering in many of those games. They have the better offense and defense in this game. Fordham may be able to win the rebounding battle, but it will be close, and with their poor shooting, expect Dayton to run away with this one.

Final Fordham-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton -15.5 (-110)