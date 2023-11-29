Solve the mystery behind the disappearance. Here are the details for Forest Grove, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Solve the disappearance of a wealthy heiress. Here are the details for Forest Grove, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Forest Grove Release Date: November 29, 2023

Forest Grove comes out on November 29, 2023. It is available on PlayStation, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Forest Grove Gameplay

The game is a mystery game played in the first-person perspective. As a detective, the player must use the Nanodeck to investigate scenes, collect evidence, and uncover the game’s biggest mystery. In terms of evidence, players can explore a crime scene, filled with various types of evidence. This includes DNA, fingerprints, perspiration metabolites, and more. Players must then figure out how all of this evidence will help in solving the mystery.

Of course, this isn’t the only puzzle the player will be solving. While exploring, the player will encounter various puzzles, left behind by the owner of the house. These puzzles open the way to hidden rooms, as well as buried secrets that can potentially help in solving the mystery. Speaking of, the player must also talk to the game’s various characters, with some of them possibly giving clues that could help with the mystery.

Once the player has gathered evidence, the player can then head on over to the innovative evidence board. There, players can use their abundance of evidence to link new leads, and clues, or identify persons of interest. Players must use wit and intuition to deduce the story behind the mystery. Players can definitely get things wrong, do do your best to make sure that you get the story correct. Otherwise, bad things might happen, and the true culprit behind the disappearance may roam free.

Forest Grove Story

The story follows you, a member of the Remote Forensics Bureau. You were assigned to the disappearance case of Zooey Kunstimatigard, the teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech fortune. Out of nowhere, Zooey suddenly went missing, as reported by her stepmother Mary. Last seen in her bedroom in Forest Grove, Oregon, it is up to you, as well as the Nanodeck, the latest in crime-fighting technology, to figure out just what happened to Zooey.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.