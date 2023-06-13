Fantasy action-adventure game Forgotlings sets sights on an Early 2024 release date for both PC and consoles, as ThroughLine Games and Hitcents prepare for the game's eventual release on PC via Steam, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch early next year.

Announced during the Guerilla Collective Showcase, Forgotlings is a breathtaking cinematic action-adventure game set in a mythical world teeming with forgotten objects. Players take control of Fig, a charming posing doll on a quest to unite tribes of forgotlings, creatures composed of mislaid objects from our reality. The Forgotlings are prophesied to fight against a dangerous foe trying to engulf the world in darkness, and as the forgotlings are severed from their human owners and struggling for survival, Fig is their only hope.

Set sail on The Volare to explore gorgeous hand-drawn locations throughout the Forgotten Lands in this 2.5D Metroidvania-style game. Fight against bandits in hack-and-slash combat with a blend of strategy and stealth. Discover new locations and uncover secrets that lie buried in desert ruins, to climbing mountains and finding out what lies behind waterfalls. Your experiences will allow you to learn about forgotling psychology to better respond in interactive conversations and build relationships and allies that could determine the fate of a tribe. Affect the story by deciding how conversations play out during Fig’s journey in an emotional story of forgotten toys finding their purpose in the world.

Forgotlings also features a cool mini-game called INA, a popular board game transcending tribe affiliations. Search for Power Stones to include in customizable INA decks, or mine for crystals in the environment to place as bets in the mini-game. Join tournaments and climb the ranks to become a Grandmaster, or simply play a match as a form of icebreaker to unlock dialogues and connect with forgotlings.

The game features thousands of traditionally hand-drawn animation frames combined with full voice acting and a score featuring choir ensemble Theatre of Voices provide a deep and immersive experience in an imaginative world full of emotion about things we have forgotten.

“The main theme in Forgotlings is ‘Purpose’ – despite living in complex societies with more connectivity than ever before, we still see pervasive loneliness” says ThroughLine Games CEO & Creative Director Alfred Nguyen. “We hope Forgotlings resonates with players in today's world, providing an imaginative lens through which to view existential threats.”

