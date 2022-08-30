Former 1st-round pick’s comeback attempt with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs falls short

The Kansas City Chiefs have a revamped receiving corps for 2022 after trading superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. As many questions as Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and company still have to answer for the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid has enough confidence in his rebuilt group of receivers that a former first-round pick once again finds himself without a job.

Kansas City released veteran pass-catcher Corey Coleman on Tuesday as part of its final round of cuts before Week 1, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Chiefs are releasing WR Corey Coleman, per source. Former first-round pick made things interesting but K.C. is deep at receiver. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Coleman signed with the Chiefs in March after missing all of last season. A free agent, he was suspended for the first six games of 2021 due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, then was never signed upon being reinstated.

The Cleveland Browns selected Coleman with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2016 draft after his standout college career at Baylor. He’s never come close to fulfilling expectations of stardom, though, or even cemented himself as a reliable, productive NFL receiver.

Coleman’s best season came as a rookie, when he hauled in less than half his targets en route to 33 catches for 413 yards and two touchdowns. He fell down Cleveland’s depth chart the following season and was traded to the Buffalo Bills ahead of 2018, who quickly released him. Coleman then spent time on practice squads of the New England Patriots and New York Giants, ultimately playing in eight games for New York as a punt returner in 2018.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played in an NFL game since.

Smith-Schuster and Valdez-Scantling lead a talented yet largely unproven room of wide receivers in Kansas City that also includes rookie second-rounder Skyy Moore and gadget-playing speedster Mecole Hardman. Free agent addition Justin Watson turned heads in preseason, too, ensuring it would be tough for Coleman to make the Chiefs’ final 53-man roster.

Expect Coleman to garner immediate interest on the open market. Don’t be surprised if Patrick Mahomes quickly proves Kansas City will be just fine without Hill, either.