Josh Seiter, a former contestant on ABC's “The Bachelorette” has died. He was 36.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing,” a statement from his family read per TMZ. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace,” they added.

The family did not reveal the cause of the death but they included a mental health crisis hotline for those who may be in need of the resource.

The announcement of Seiter's death follows a post where he posted a selfie smiling with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

This is not the first time the former reality star has opened up about his mental health issues. He captioned a photo if himself looking out the window with the caption reading: “I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

As for his role on reality television, Josh Seiter was on the show in 2015. He was vying for the attention of then-bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Unfortunately, he did not stay on the show long as he was eliminated within the first week of the reality series.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.