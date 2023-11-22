The former Bad Boys preisdent, Harve Pierre, has just been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit a day after Sean Combs settled his.

The former president of Bad Boy Records, Harve Pierre, has been accused of grooming, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

Pierre began at Bad Boy in 1991 and left in 2017. The lawsuit has come to light with documents obtained by People.

Allegations against Harve Pierre, the former Bad Boy president

In the documents, a Jane Doe said he “used his position of authority.” Also, he would “groom, exploit, and sexually assault her.” Beyond Pierre, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Comb Enterprises, LLC. were named as co-defendants.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee. The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive is current employees of the company,” a Bad Bay Entertainment spokesperson said. “We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

All of this comes out as Sean Combs settles a lawsuit brought forth by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence.

With the Cassie allegations, Bad Boy Entertainment was also named in the lawsuit. The issue was resolved on Friday with “mutual satisfaction,” they claimed.

In a statement, Venutra said, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” She added, “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

As for the new allegations against Harve Pierre and Bad Boy Entertainment, we'll have to see where they head, as all of this has just been disclosed.