Former Brazil and Fluminense striker Fred was held at gunpoint and robbed after leaving the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night.

The dramatic incident occurred after Fred's club, Fluminense, defeated São Paulo in a league match. After the win, The Fluminese man stayed at the stadium for an informal meeting with players and other club officials.

As Fred left the stadium, he was followed by a white car. When the Brazilian stopped at a traffic light, three men exited the white car and approached Fred's vehicle. One of the men was armed with a gun. The men forced Fred out of his car and robbed him of his mobile phone and his luxury SUV. He was then left lying on the pavement.

Two other men on a motorbike appeared to be waiting nearby on the lookout for police. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the robbery. Fred, full name Frederico Chaves Guedes, is one of Fluminense's all-time top goalscorers, with 199 goals across all competitions. He also played for Atletico Mineiro, Cruzeiro, Lyon, and the Brazil national team.

This is the second time Fred has been robbed in Rio de Janeiro. In 2014, he was robbed of his watch and mobile phone while he was walking in the city's Ipanema neighborhood. Fred retired from professional football in July last year.

The robbery has been met with shock and outrage in Brazil. Many people have taken to social media to express their concerns about the level of crime in Rio de Janeiro. The police are investigating the robbery.