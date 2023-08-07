Gilles Gilbert, who played goal for the Boston Bruins from 1973 through 1980, died Sunday at the age of 74.

R.I.P. Gilles Gilbert, age 74. Those of you who follow me on Facebook will find my 2009 visit with Gilles, who left Montreal with a perfect coaching record and never had more than six Bruins on the ice in the charity game. @NHLBruins @NHLBruinsAlumni @NHLAlumni @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/bKonGhqxJZ — Dave Stubbs 🇨🇦 (@Dave_Stubbs) August 6, 2023

RIP Gilles Gilbert. A sad day for Bruins fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/nsJQEUXlsg — Boston Bruins Alumni (@NHLBruinsAlumni) August 6, 2023

Gilbert was in net for one of the most famous confrontations between the Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens in the 1979 semifinal series. In Game 7, the Bruins held a 4-3 lead late in the third period when an infamous penalty was called on Boston for too many men on the ice. Guy Lafleur made the Bruins pay when he tied the game in the final moments with a cannonading slap shot that beat Gilbert to the far post and sent the game into overtime.

The Canadiens would win the game in the extra session on a goal by Yvon Lambert. They would also go on to win their 4th consecutive Stanley Cup.

Despite the loss at the Montreal Forum, Gilbert was still named as the No. 1 star in the game.

Gilbert had a record of 155-73-39 in 277 regular-season games with the Bruins. He teamed with Gerry Cheevers in the Bruins net from 1976 through 1980.

He was 17-14 for the Bruins in the playoffs, and that included 10 wins in the 1974 playoffs. The Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final that year but lost to the Philadelphia Flyers

In addition to his run with the Bruins, Gilbert also played for the Minnesota North Stars and Detroit Red Wings during a career that went from 1969-1983.

Gilbert had a very solid NHL career, earning an All-Star appearance in 1974, and having 4 seasons in which he was in the Top 10 in wins and 3 seasons in the Top 10 in Goals Against.

Gilles Gilbert had a career goals-against average of 3.27 and a save percentage of .883 in an era known for high scoring.