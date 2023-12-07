After ex-India speedster S Sreesanth launched a rant against Gautam Gambhir, netizens slammed the latter for his attitude toward the former.

After former India speedster S Sreesanth launched an astonishing rant against Gautam Gambhir, netizens slammed the latter for his attitude toward the former.

The reactions from the fans came after an ugly episode between the two retired cricketers during the Legends Cricket League.

During the match in Surat on Wednesday, S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir gave a long stare to each other after the latter hit the former for a six and four in an over.

In video footage making the rounds on Twitter, rebranded as X, S Sreesanth gave a long stare to Gautam Gambhir after the Delhi-born cricketer took him to the cleaners.

Gautam Gambhir shot back at S Sreesanth with a stare back.

After the match, the Kerala fast bowler uploaded a video on social media, where he slammed Gautam Gambhir's on-field behavior.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” S Sreesanth said in a video he shared on his Instagram page. “I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” S Sreesanth added. “What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” he pointed out.

S Sreesanth's remarks about Gautam Gambhir caused a stir on social media, with many critics of the former India opener ripping into him for his behavior toward his fellow cricketers.

Some called him a vile human being, while others dubbed him a sadist.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Gautam Gambhir's attitude has created a stir on social media.

More often than not, Virat Kohli's fans have accused him of bias against the former India captain. They claim he repeatedly criticizes Virat Kohli despite his excellent performances for the national team.

For instance, Gautam Gambhir criticized Virat Kohli for his batting approach during his record-equalling 49th ODI ton against South Africa in last month's Cricket World Cup.

“It was important for Kohli to bat deep and I feel it was at the end, just the last 5-6 overs where he slowed down a bit, maybe because he was nearing a century. But I believe there were already enough runs on the board. It could have hurt India if they were batting on a good pitch,” Gautam Gambhir said at the time.

“You got to give credit to Shreyas Iyer for the way he kept taking chances and took the pressure off Virat Kohli. Both batted really well in the middle as the best time to bat was with the new ball. They expertly negotiated Keshav Maharaj and giving him just one wicket when Jadeja picked five was brilliant,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir's words appeared to back veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez's controversial statement about Virat Kohli.

Mohammad Hafeez labeled Virat Kohli selfish because the talismanic India batter was not playing for his team but for milestones.