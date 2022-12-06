By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has leveled a big accusation on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team following their shocking 1-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday.

Accusing Team India of disrespecting the game, Ajay Jadeja claimed that the Men in Blue lacked commitment on the field and that’s why the result was not in their favor.

“There is too much analysis these days, it has almost become paralysis. If you decide before a World Cup how you are going to play, then that’s what happened in today’s conditions. You will get out, you will make mistakes but it would have been different if you had gotten out fighting for 50 overs,” a highly disappointed Ajay Jadeja told Sony Sports. “Then I would have said the bowling was very good. But it is not that a bowler got you out. You never went into the defensive mode. You are still in the attacking mode and even your tail was not left to play 20% of the game,” the former India batter added. “You are pre-empting the reading of the game and you have pre-decided that you want to play like that. The game is not that easy, you have to respect it daily. This game has a specialty that conditions dictate the play. This will happen if you don’t respect the game,” Ajay Jadeja claimed. “That is why there is slightly more disappointment. It is not the first or last time they have gotten out, it would have been understandable if you had been dismissed 10 overs early while defending but if you are in attacking mode and left 15 overs in the game, somewhere or the other they lacked in the thinking and not in the game,” Ajay Jadeja summed up.

Besides Ajay Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and company were at the receiving end of criticism from many former cricketers, including India’s Saba Karim and Mohammad Kaif and former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria.

“If we analyze our bowling at the end, the right lengths were not bowled. There are some question marks over Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as well. There should be some talk about it. According to me, his captaincy was a bit clueless,” Saba Karim told India News. “India looked very complacent after Bangladesh were nine down. They thought they had 50 runs to defend and the batters would not be able to get them. No one seemed bothered as Bangladesh got easy ones and twos. There was no urgency and the complacency eventually hurt India,” the former Indian wicketkeeper elaborated. “On the field, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma took so many bad decisions. When were you going to bowl Washington Sundar, after returning to India? What was he doing, I just could not understand,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. “Sundar had five overs left. Mustafizur Rahman is a left-hander and every U-16 or U-18 cricketer would know that against a left-handed tailender, if you bowl an off-spinner, he will get you a wicket. Sundar would have got the ball to turn on the surface, but Rohit just did not want to bowl him,” Danish Kaneria explained.

Meanwhile, ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif had harsh words to share for Rohit Sharma who has been out of touch for the past couple of months.

“You have to bat well. We are talking a lot about the bowling, they batted badly. We lost the match because of batting. We need runs from Virat Kohli. We need runs from Rohit Sharma the captain. Rohit Sharma has not been in form as a captain, he has not been able to score regularly,” Mohammad Kaif told Sony Sports.

Helped by veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s five-fer, the home team bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for a paltry total of 186 with KL Rahul being the lone warrior among the Men in Blue.

Other than KL Rahul who scored a quickfire 73 off 70 deliveries, no Indian batter managed to get past 27 as the Indian batters struggled with their timing on a pitch that aided spin from the beginning.

However, despite India’s low score, Bangladeshis found themselves under the pump and were on the verge of defeat when a 10th-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman turned the tide in their favor.

With 51 runs still needed to win, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman defied the odds to secure a shock 1-wicket triumph over their much larger subcontinental neighbor during the weekend.

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday where the visitors will look to level the series after suffering an unexpected defeat in the previous game.