Former Philadelphia Eagles tackle and future hall-of-famer Jason Peters isn't planning on retiring after two decades, and is offering his services to the New York Jets in a mentorship role.

The 41-year-old still plans to play this season, in what would be his 20th in the league, according to Adam Schefter. He has been playing since 2004 when he got started with the Buffalo Bills, and isn't ready to hang up the cleats just yet. Peters is open to an opportunity with the Jets, who have a roster filled with young talents that would benefit from the veteran's guidance.

“They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out. That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys- if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit,” Peters said per Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Peters spent 11 years with the Eagles before bouncing around the league in the past few seasons. He spent a year each with the Bears and Cowboys, and will now look to suit up for potentially one final season with a new team.

When asked by the Good Morning Football crew about the transition from a decade in Philly to their rival Dallas Cowboys, Peters was honest about the unexpectedly positive impact it had for him and his family.

“I'm from Texas, and half of my family are Cowboys fans, so I had to be on both sides of the fence all my life. Dallas gave me an opportunity, and it made my family a dream come true to put the star on,” Peters told the NFL Network hosts.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets are interested in picking up the veteran, but he is still trying to land with a team in a backup role or injury fill-in as the season rapidly approaches.