Former Bowie State football player AJ Lytton is among three men who died following a devastating car crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The incident also claimed the lives of 2024 NFL Draftee Khyree Jackson and another former high school teammate and former University of Maryland football, Isaiah Hazel.

The Maryland State Police released a statement providing details about the tragic car crash. According to the statement, the crash involved three vehicles—a silver Infiniti Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger. Hazel was driving the Dodge Charger, with Jackson as the front-seat passenger and Lytton in the back seat.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Cori Clingman, the driver of the Infiniti, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed. This maneuver resulted in her vehicle striking the Dodge Charger and subsequently the Chevrolet Impala. The Dodge Charger then veered off the roadway and collided with multiple tree stumps, where it came to rest.

Both Jackson and Hazel were pronounced deceased at the scene. Lytton succumbed to his injuries at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. “Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation,” the statement concluded.

AJ Lytton transferred to Bowie State before the start of the 2023 season after spending a year at Penn State and two years at Florida State. A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Lytton was listed as a member of the Bulldogs football program in 2023 and 2024 and was set to graduate in December with a degree in Sport Management.

Bowie State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation, Clyde Doughty, Jr., released a heartfelt statement in response to the tragedy. “We mourn the loss of AJ Lytton, Jr., and all of those lost in this tragic accident. We are thinking of AJ's family, friends, and his teammates during this difficult time. AJ's name will live on in our hearts.”

DaLawn Parrish, former coach of Lytton and Jackson, also released a statement, saying, “I don’t think you can say what you’re happy about in something like this, except, for me, at least they were together. We are all sort of at a loss, and you try to get facts from what you think happened and try to know from different reports, but in the end, what you do know is that we lost three young men. That’s final.”