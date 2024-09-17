HBCU standout Seth Towns has returned to his alma mater, Harvard University, this time as an assistant coach. He turns just ahead of the 2024-25 season; the announcement was made earlier today.

“We are more than thrilled to welcome Seth back to Harvard Basketball and to the Harvard community as a whole,” Amaker said. “Seth embodied our program’s ideals as a ‘Scholar and Baller’ as a student-athlete and has demonstrated tremendous resiliency and perseverance throughout his career. Rather than follow the paths of others, Seth has always gone where there is no path and left a trail. We look forward to the impact he will have on our current student-athletes.”

Towns eight-year college career began in 2016 when he committed to Harvard University over Ohio State and the University of Michigan. While at Harvard, Towns earned multiple accolades, including AP Honorable Mention All-America honors and Ivy League Player of the Year. After missing multiple seasons due to injuries, he continued his collegiate basketball career at Ohio State University.

Towns then missed the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 once again due to multiple injuries. Last year, he used his eighth and final year of eligibility to transfer to Howard University. Earlier this year, Towns shared his experience attending an HBCU.

“I can say that it's a true honor to play for an HBCU,” he said. “It's one of the more empowering experiences I've ever had. It goes so much deeper than basketball than how we perform on the court. It shows up in the spirit that you see in who we are and who we become as men. That's so much of why we had these breakthrough moments as a team. So much of why we look at ourselves so deeply in the mirror is because of how much it matters and how ingrained this has been in our identity. We're playing for something that's so much bigger than us, and I think we all understand that.”