Former standout HBCU coach and current Jaguars Running Back coach Jerry Mack is reportedly being considered for the open Southern Miss head coaching job, per a report by Pete Nakos of On3. Per Nakos, Mack is in strong consideration alongside other candidates such as Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley and Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Southern Miss is looking for a new head coach after they fired former head coach Will Hall following the team’s disappointing 1-6 start. In his second season, Hall went 7-6 and led the team to a victory in the LendingTree Bowl. But, the team struggled mightily as he leaves the program with a 14-30 career record as head coach.

Mack has tons of experience and should be considered by Southern Miss as a serious candidate for the position. Mack began his head coaching career at North Carolina Central in 2014, where he spent four years turning the program into a powerhouse within the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). During his tenure, NCCU clinched three MEAC championships from 2014 to 2016 and earned multiple accolades. In 2016, he was named HBCU Coach of the Year and set the record for the most wins by a head coach in NCCU history over three seasons, achieving 24 victories. He also guided the Eagles to the Celebration Bowl in 2016, although they narrowly lost to Grambling 10-9.

In 2018, Mack left North Carolina Central to join Rice University, where he held positions as offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, and assistant coach. He later transitioned to serve as the running backs coach for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2021 to 2024.

He brings a wealth of experience as an assistant coach and coordinator, having worked at several institutions over the years. His coaching journey includes stints at Jackson State (2006-2007), Central Arkansas (2008-2009), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2010), Memphis University (2011), and South Alabama (2012-2013). Throughout this time, he has held various roles, such as wide receiver coach, tight end coach, quarterback coach, and offensive coordinator.

A key highlight of his coaching journey was at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he set 10 offensive school records as the offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, the offense soared from a national ranking of 101st to 30th, and ranked 2nd in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).