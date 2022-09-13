Former HBCU coach reveals secret in Marshall’s shocking win vs. Notre Dame football

Marshall football shocked Notre Dame over the weekend. The Fighting Irish entered the matchup as heavy favorites but the Thundering Herd upset the odds. And it was an HBCU product, Charles Huff, who led the way for Marshall in the thrilling win, per hbcusports.com.

Huff was formerly the captain for the Hampton football team. His HBCU roots have played a role in the person he’s become during his coaching career. Huff reflected on Marshall’s upset over Notre Dame following the improbable win.

“We talked about the difference in this game was our collective best was better than their individual best,” Huff said. “We’ve got three guys from Florida State, they all played Notre Dame last year. The team wasn’t as caught up in the gold helmets as it was, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity to play a good team, and we’ve got to play really well.’ Where college football is now, the intimidation factor probably goes out the window.”

Marshall football was a three touchdown underdog coming into the game. But as Charles Huff stated, they were not intimidated. The Thundering Herd feature a number of transfers on their roster which has played a role in team’s early season success. Huff told ESPN the strategy behind bringing in transfers.

“When we hit the transfer portal this offseason, we were getting some guys that played considerable snaps in places,” Huff said. “We weren’t just getting a guy that went to some SEC school and never played. We were getting and recruiting guys that were either rotational guys or starters and had lost their jobs or whatever it was. We put the roster together, and you’re like, ‘Guys, we’ve got a Power 5 roster if we just count the starters.'”

Charles Huff is aiming for continued success with Marshall football this season.