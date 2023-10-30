The week 8 game between the New York Jets and New York Giants was an ugly, beautiful, chaotic, boring, unpredictable mess of a game that only the most troubled and masochistic football fans could enjoy. Personally, I loved it. I loved the torrential rainfall. I loved that Tommy DeVito, not to be confused with Joe Pesci's character from the movie Goodfellas, made a cameo appearance once Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game. I loved that Brian Daboll said “Screw your health” to Saquon Barkley and ran him 36 times in front of his father, who was wearing Jets gear to the game. I loved that there were more punts (24) than total points between the two teams (23), and that the game went into overtime. We got some free, disgusting football, and my goodness it was glorious!

And if it were up to Boomer Esiason, this game would've ended at the 60 minute mark. What a shame that would've been.

The center actually spots the ball before the spike not the official . The spike play shouldn’t have happened. Game should have been over. @NFL @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/XpOk6bgEU7 — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) October 30, 2023

Look at that, tagging the NFL and NFL Officiating twitter accounts. What a snitch, that Boomer Esiason is! Pesci's Tommy DeVito would have none of this, although New York Giants Tommy DeVito probably agrees with Esiason. Had the Jets not gotten the final play off, DeVito would've become one of the most unlikely heroes in NFL history — the man who passed for negative yards but scored the Giants lone touchdown in a game that should've been played on a torn-up field with wooden bleachers on the sideline. Instead, for the time being at least, DeVito is just a footnote in one of the most diabolical football games played in the last twenty years. And to think, Boomer Esiason wanted this game to end on time.

Vinny Testaverde would never do something like that.