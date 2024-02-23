Former RocNation President Benny Pough is joining North Carolina Central as an Executive-in-Residence with the Mass Communications Department, per a release by the institution. He will lead a special topics course in entertainment promotion and marketing for the spring 2024 semester.
Having served as the ex-president of Roc Nation Music and the executive vice president of Epic Records, a segment of Sony Music Entertainment, Pough boasts a substantial history of managing daily operations and spearheading promotional and marketing tactics. His successes involve guiding Epic Records' urban team to attain the esteemed recognition of the No. 1 Urban Record Label of the Year in 2017.
Before joining Roc Nation and Epic Records, Pough held the position of senior vice president of promotion at Island Def Jam within Universal Music Group. His notable career includes serving as vice president of promotion at MCA Records for seven years and starting his career as the regional promotions manager at Motown Records.
Pough has an impressive career, making significant contributions to the success of iconic artists like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage. His expertise and real-world insights bring unmatched value to the classroom.
Collaborating with Aerial Ellis, Ed.D., Wells Fargo Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor, Pough will make a substantial contribution to the course through the delivery of four engaging guest lectures. The course aims to equip students with a thorough grasp of entertainment marketing and promotion by analyzing real-world case studies.
Pough will further contribute to the learning experience of the mass communications students at North Carolina Central, providing them with a great framework for future success.