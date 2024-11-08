Tobias Dorzon’s story is one of transformation. Once known as a powerful running back in the NFL, having played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, Dorzon eventually found his true passion in the kitchen. Following his departure from professional football, he embarked on a culinary journey, working his way up to become a celebrity chef. Today, Dorzon owns and operates two popular restaurants in Hyattsville, Maryland, including Huncho House, where he serves as executive chef. Known for his inventive culinary style and entrepreneurial drive, Dorzon has garnered a substantial following, merging the discipline of athletics with the artistry of cooking.However, this journey took a harrowing turn on Tuesday night. Dorzon was shot during a robbery attempt while returning from dinner with his partner in Hyattsville, TMZ reports.

The incident unfolded in the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place, shaking the community. Four suspects allegedly approached Dorzon and his partner with the intent to rob them. In the terrifying moments that followed, gunfire erupted, and both Dorzon and his partner suffered injuries. Surveillance footage captured the white SUV involved in the crime, as well as the terrifying moments when the suspects approached the victims and searched them after the shooting.

Community Reacts as Authorities Seek Suspects

The shooting left Dorzon’s family, friends, and fans in deep shock. His mother, Patience Dorzon, expressed her grief from the hospital, sharing her relief that her son was stable and recovering while calling for justice. “I pray they catch the people that did it,” she stated, underscoring her hope that no other mother would experience this pain. The incident not only impacted Dorzon’s loved ones but also reverberated throughout the community he has served. Prince George’s County Council member Wanika Fisher issued a statement, expressing dismay over the attack on the local restaurant owner and confirming Dorzon’s identity as one of the victims.

In response to the incident, Hyattsville Police Department officials shared updates, saying they are actively searching for five suspects and the white SUV used in the crime. Surveillance footage, released by NBC4 Washington, captures the SUV on a residential street as shots ring out, followed by a woman’s screams and visible chaos. The police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward, hoping to bring those responsible to justice.

Dorzon’s story, marked by resilience and reinvention, has become one of inspiration for many, and his recovery is eagerly awaited by fans and the community alike.