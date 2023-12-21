Casey Thompson has one year of eligibility remaining.

The college football transfer portal is slowing down quite a bit after a lot of the big names found new homes. There are still some players left to find new places, with Washington State QB Cameron Ward as one of the biggest remaining. Players are still entering the portal, and Florida Atlantic QB Casey Thompson, who played previously at Texas and Nebraska, is entering the portal once again, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘NEWS: Quarterback Casey Thompson tells ESPN he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility. The former Texas/Nebraska quarterback played 3 games this season at FAU before tearing his ACL and received a medical hardship for a seventh season.'

Thompson has been around quite a bit and is now going to play a seventh college football season. He played three years at Texas, with his best season coming in 2021 as he threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2022, he played for Nebraska and had 2,407 yards with 17 scores before transferring once again.

Thompson played just three games at Florida Atlantic and threw five touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a torn ACL and missing the rest of the season.

The Florida Atlantic Owls went just 4-8 this past season and also saw Daniel Richardson enter the transfer portal, so it has been a brutal offseason for Tom Herman's team.

As for Thompson, he has one year of eligibility left and it will be interesting to see which program takes a chance on him amid his recovery from his ACL injury.