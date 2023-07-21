UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill relinquished his belt last week after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. He had surgery on Wednesday and is beginning his recovery that will likely keep him out of the octagon for the better part of a year, probably more. Hill told TMZ he feels good and is optimistic about his road to recovery.

“I'll do what I gotta do to get back,” Hill said. “It's not an easy injury to come back from, but I do s*** that's not easy all the time.”

Hill's reign as UFC champion lasted all of six months but he feels confident that he can get back to the top once he returns from the injury. He eanred his belt by defeating Glover Teixeira for the vacant title in the UFC light heavyweight division in January. Hill became the first Dana White's Contender Series fighter to win a UFC belt.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The UFC light heavyweight division has been though the wringer as Hill is the third champion in the division to vacate his title in the last three years. The UFC said that Hill will get an immediate opportunity to regain the title once he recovers.

Jamahal Hill has put together a very impressive career and took advantage of an unexpected opportunity to win the UFC light heavyweight championship. It is unfortunate that Hill is losing his title due to injury, but it is the respectful thing to do and could put Hill in good standing with the UFC and a lot of other fighters in the promotion.