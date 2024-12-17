In an exclusive interview with RG, Nathan “Mayhem” Maness, the 33-year-old former UFC fighter, opened up about his recent transition to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and his ambitious plans for the future. Maness, with over 15 years of experience in various martial arts, shared insights into his BKFC debut, the unique challenges of bare-knuckle boxing, and his aspirations in this rapidly growing combat sport.

Maness's move to BKFC marks a significant shift in his fighting career. The transition from MMA to bare-knuckle boxing brought unexpected challenges, particularly during his training camp. “It was a little different just going over to straight boxing, especially through camp. I almost felt like I wasn't doing enough,” Maness admitted. He elaborated, “Not to say that it's not as hard as everything else. I'm just used to doing so many different things”.

One of the most surprising aspects for Maness was the impact of bare-knuckle punches. Contrary to popular belief, he found the experience comparable to MMA gloves. “I had heard that it was a lot worse, man. But to be honest with you, it didn't feel any worse than, you know, MMA gloves,” he revealed to RG.

BKFC Debut Experience

Maness's BKFC debut presented its own set of challenges. With limited footage available on his opponent, who hadn't fought in years, Maness had to adapt quickly in the ring. By the third round, he was starting to find his rhythm, expressing disappointment at the early stoppage. “I really hate that they stopped it the way they did. I think it was getting ready to get really fun there in the fourth and fifth,” he said.

The atmosphere at BKFC events left a strong impression on Maness. He recounted, “I can just tell from in the arena that I was in, man, the fans absolutely love it. Going nuts, screaming loud,” contrasting it with his experiences at the UFC Apex.

Maness sees BKFC as a natural progression of his fighting style. “Especially in my UFC career, this is basically what I've been doing. You know, I've been, you know, relying on my hands, maybe some kicks here and there,” he explained to RG. This familiarity has made the transition smoother, with Maness feeling confident about his future in the sport.

Looking ahead, Maness has ambitious goals. With two fights left on his current contract, he's eyeing a title shot. “I'd like to get a title fight before this contract's over with,” he stated. “I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility to take 35 and then go down and challenge Dotson at 25 and try to really put that exclamation point on my career”.

At 33, Maness believes he's entering BKFC at the right time, unlike some UFC veterans who transition later in their careers. “I still feel like I'm pretty young. I still feel good. I'm still making weight,” he emphasized, highlighting his discipline and motivation.

The simplified nature of BKFC compared to MMA has its advantages. Maness likened it to moving from chess to checkers, noting, “There's only so many options and you have to beat me and kind of what I like to do. I don't think there's anybody at 135 that can blow me out of the water”.

BKFC's Future and Appeal

Maness is optimistic about BKFC's future, drawing parallels to the UFC's growth. He believes that the sport's raw, action-packed nature will appeal to fans frustrated with grappling-heavy MMA bouts. “I think once they tune in and actually see, you know, what the BKFC is, know, it's really just like you said, dog versus dog,” he explained to RG.

As Maness embarks on this new chapter in his fighting career, he brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to BKFC. His transition highlights the growing appeal of bare-knuckle boxing among established MMA fighters and could signal a shift in the combat sports landscape.

With his combination of experience, skill, and enthusiasm for this new challenge, Nathan Maness is poised to make a significant impact in BKFC. As the sport continues to grow, fighters like Maness may well be at the forefront of its evolution, bringing a new level of excitement and skill to the world of bare-knuckle fighting.

For Nathan Maness, the future in BKFC looks bright. His determination, skill set, and strategic approach to the sport make him a fighter to watch in the coming months. As he pursues his goal of a title shot and continues to adapt to the nuances of bare-knuckle boxing, Maness could very well become one of the faces of BKFC, helping to elevate the sport to new heights.