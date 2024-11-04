Right before the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE, WWE announced the releases of Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, and Baron Corbin.

After his release, Corbin posted a video of him cooking prime filets on Halloween. One WWE fan commented, “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.”

He responded, “I appreciate that and feel the same.”

Previously, Corbin took to X, formerly Twitter, to address his release. He posted a GIF of his entrance and wrote, “That's all she wrote[,] folks. It's been real[,] and I appreciate everyone who supported me.”

WWE's latest releases, including Baron Corbin

The latest wave of WWE releases came right before the Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Corbin may have been the most accomplished out of the three, as he has won the United States Championship, Money in the Bank, and the King of the Ring tournament.

But the other two releases, Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox, were also accomplished wrestlers. Hartwell is a former NXT Women's Champion who had to relinquish her title due to injury.

However, upon joining the WWE main roster, Hartwell never got a chance to click with the audience. She reunited with Candice LeRae on the main roster and competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They never won them, though.

Nox joined WWE in 2017 before being released in November 2021. A year later, she was brought back to the company and even competed in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.

His career

Before becoming a WWE superstar, Corbin was a professional football player. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2009 NFL Draft. He was later cut by the Colts before signing with the Arizona Cardinals before being cut again.

A year later, Corbin signed with WWE's developmental NXT brand. He stayed there until 2016 when he was called up to the main roster.

He was pushed heavily upon his arrival to the main roster. Corbin won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017. He would hold onto the contact until August 2017, cashing in during a match between John Cena and then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, failing to win the championship.

The loss did not spoil his momentum, as he won the United States Championship at Hell in a Cell later that year. He held the title for 70 days before losing it to Dolph Ziggler.

A couple of years later, Corbin would become King Corbin after winning the King of the Ring tournament. He then earned the “Happy Corbin” moniker before joining forces with John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) for a brief period.

Before being released, Corbin had one of his finest runs in WWE when he returned to NXT. He first defeated Bron Breakker before joining forces with the young star. Together, they formed a tag team and won the NXT Tag Team Championships from the Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo).

Corbin was subsequently drafted to SmackDown during the 2024 WWE Draft. He formed a tag team with Apollo Crews before his release.