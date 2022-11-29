Published November 29, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Mattia Binotto has officially left his post as team principal for Scuderia Ferrari, validating the rumors that have been swirling now for weeks on end.

Following the news, Binotto sent out some parting words for the team he’s been an integral part of for nearly three decades after first joining the side as an engine engineer in 1995.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” said Mattia Binotto via Formula 1’s official website.

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me…”

This comes after a bittersweet result to the 2022 season wherein Ferrari was able to outdo its rough performances over the last two seasons. After a 2021 third-place finish and a brutal 2020 sixth-place result, they managed to get back to second place in the Constructors’ Championship with Charles Leclerc ending his campaign as runner-up behind Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

However, Mattia Binotto’s tenure of late has been marred with missteps and mishaps that have seemingly handicapped Leclerc and Sainz at times instead of helping them compete against their competition.

Scuderia Ferrari will enter a new era of leadership next season – one the Tifosi hope leads to more success on the track.