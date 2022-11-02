Fornite: How to Unlock The Herald in Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

We’ve all hunted and was hunted by the Herald in Fortnite just to get the Herald’s Burst Rifle early in the game. Now, Fortnite has allowed us to acquire The Herald herself as a playable character!

All you have to do is to complete The Herald’s Battle Pass Quests available now to unlock The Herald Outfit plus more items from the Nothing’s Forever Set. You however, need to purchase the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass in order to complete The Herald Quests. After completing these quests, you will receive The Herald Outfit, Epitaph Edge Pickaxe, The Herald’s Leer Spray, The Herald Banner Icon, and the Fading Ember Cloak Back Bling. Each quest will give you one of the listed cosmetics.

Unlocked The Herald, one of the neatest looking secret skins we've had in quite sometime! pic.twitter.com/y96V2LDqwF — I Talk (@ThisIsITalk) November 1, 2022

The Herald Quests are listed below for your reference on how to get The Herald:



PAGE 1 OF THE HERALD QUESTS

Complete three of the Page 1 Quests to unlock The Herald Outfit! You can complete The Page 1 Quests in any order.

IGNITE 50 STRUCTURES: Fire cannot destroy The Herald’s power. Unlocks the Epitaph Edge Pickaxe.

ELIMINATE 10 OPPONENTS: Elimination is a key component of Nothing. Unlocks The Herald’s Leer Spray.

DO 500 DAMAGE TO OPPONENTS WHILE CHROME-IFIED: Feel the power of the Chrome… Unlocks a Herald Banner Icon.

TAME 2 CHROME-IFIED WILDLIFE CREATURES: Even the animals know they’re in paradise. Unlocks the Fading Ember Cloak Back Bling.

For completing all of the Quests on Page 1, you’ll also unlock Page 2 of The Herald Quests for further rewards! These rewards consist of different styles of The Herald. Ultimately, you will get The Reality’s Master Emote, Chrome-gratulations Emoticon, Nothing is Happening Loading Screen, Heraldic Wrap, and the Burning Ember Style of The Herald Outfit.



PAGE 2 OF THE HERALD QUESTS

Complete the Quests on Page 2 in any order.

DESTROY 50 OBJECTS WITH THE EXPLOSIVE GOO GUN: Try your hand at the art of destruction. Unlocks the Reality’s Master Emote.

GET CHROME-IFIED WHILE DRIVING: You need fuel too. Unlocks the Chrome-gratulations Emoticon.

TALK WITH 3 CHARACTERS AND DELIVER THE HERALD’S WARNING: Nothing’s the matter. Unlocks the Nothing is Happening Loading Screen.

ELIMINATE 2 OPPONENTS AT AIRBORNE LOCATIONS: Some may try to seek solace in the skies… Unlocks the Heraldic Wrap.

LAND AT HERALD’S SANCTUM AND PLACE TOP 10 IN THE MATCH: Can you prove yourself worthy in The Herald’s eyes? Unlocks the Burning Ember Style of The Herald Outfit.



If you own the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, The Herald Quests are available now in the “Quests” page. The Quests will remain available until the end of the Season!

