The Fort Valley State Wildcats secured a convincing 38-24 victory over the Savannah State Tigers on Saturday. Fort Valley State (5-1), one of the top teams in the SIAC this season, looked to avenge their heartbreaking 28-24 game against the Tigers last year in the Central City Classic held in Macon, Georgia. However, their hopes to get their revenge on their perennial rival was almost ruined after the Wildcats came out flat in the first half and found themselves down 14-3 at the end of the 1st quarter.

The game proved to be a tale of two halves for Fort Valley State. In the first half, they started sluggishly, allowing over 188 yards and trailing 14-10 at halftime.

However, they came out strong in the second half, limiting the Savannah State offense to just 107 yards. Running back Brandon Marshall played a crucial role in the comeback win, amassing 188 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, and contributing 2 receptions for 32 yards. Marshall's performance contributed to the Wildcats' 377 total yards of offense.

The Savannah State Tigers pushed the Fort Valley defense to its limits, led by junior quarterback Jadon Adams, who threw for 221 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception. Da'sh Mitchell was the Tigers' top pass catcher, finishing the night with five receptions for 86 yards.

Looking ahead, the Fort Valley State Wildcats aim to extend their win streak as they face a tough Benedict College on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Meanwhile, Savannah State looks to rebound against a struggling Central State next Saturday in Wilberforce, Ohio. The Mauraders are 1-5 after a strong upset victory over SWAC opponent Mississippi Valley State and also look to rebound against the Tigers.