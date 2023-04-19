Fortnite is collaborating with this year’s Coachella for players to have a chance to experience it in-game with free sound tracks and sprays. Here are all the details on all of the quests you need to do in order to get free rewards with the latest collaboration.

Coachella will be having another crossover with Fortnite as it introduces all new cosmetics as well as various custom items with its theme. Former Coachella-themed cosmetics will also be back for the event so make sure you check them out if you want to collect them.

In order to get free rewards from the crossover, there are a number of quests you need to do to unlock them. The quests are already live last April 14, 2023, giving us Week 1’s Coachella Quests while the next addition of quests will arrive on April 21, 2023. All of these quests will be available up until April 28, 2023 so make sure you accomplish them before that. These quests would be done mostly on the new Coachella Island in Fortnite Creative, which contains a variety of activities including mini-games, an Art Park, music to enjoy, and many more.

All Coachella Quests

Here are all the Coachella Quests in Fortnite for Week 1:

Soar in the Sky Stream at Coachella Island (36000 units of distance) – 15K XP

Hop on Jump Pads at Coachella Island (1) – 15K XP

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (5) – 15K XP

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Speedrun at Coachella Island (4) – 15K XP

Launch Fireworks at Coachella Island (3) – 15K XP

Use a spray at Coachella Island (1) – 15K XP

You can keep track of these by visiting the Quests tab in the game. Be sure to come back for Week 2’s quests this coming April 21. Do remember that you have to be in the new Coachella Island in Fortnite Creative to do these quests.

Rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the Coachella rewards and how to unlock them:

REWARD HOW TO GET IT Hi-Fi Cacti Spray Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Cact-Eye Emoticon Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Look At The Sky Lobby Track Complete Week 1 Coachella Island Quest Coachella Sunset Spray Complete Week 2 Coachella Island Quest Coachella Island Loading Screen Ride a vehicle in Battle Royale or Zero Build for 1,000 units for distance

Make sure to complete all these quests before April 28, 2023 and not miss out.

