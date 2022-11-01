Fortnite Crew Pack – November 2022 Price & Rewards

The monthly subscription of Fortnite for November is here and we’re getting a mean-looking skin for the month of frights! The Inkquisitor will unleash its fury on the chrome filled chapter of Fortnite, Paradise. The November Crew Pack was released on Monday, 31st October 2022, and is now live for your taking.

Nearing the end of October and the Fortnitemares Event, we still have a lot to look forward to as we have approximately 4 weeks of Chapter 3 Season 4, before going to Season 5. Before that happens, the November Crew Pack has arrived for new cosmetic skins, items, and many more. Of course, upon purchasing the Fornite Crew Pack will also give you the Battle Pass for the Season, which you can play to redeem more free cosmetics!

The #Fortnite November 2022 Crew Pack is now available, featuring The Inkquisitor!



Resubscribing? Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' to help support me! #EpicPartner 💙 pic.twitter.com/kUrbyDCGMD — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) November 1, 2022

In addition to The Inkquisitor Outfit, the November Crew Pack contains the:

Inkquisitive Stare Back Bling – It can see you…

Sunken Strikers Pickaxe – Recovered treasure beyond the deep dark.

The Hunter’s Moon Loading Screen – The tide has turned.

Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

All will be readily available after purchase. The Fortnite Crew Pack subscription costs $11.99 per month, very affordable and worth the subscription considering the free Battle Pass. You can cancel your subscription anytime, however you will still get to keep the cosmetics as well as the Battle Pass for the Season. What more do you need to be convinced to buy a Crew Pack?

The November Crew Pack will be available until the next update, approximately around November 30 or December 1. Grab yours while you can!