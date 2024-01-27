Turn10 Studios unveils Patch 5.0 for Forza Motorsport, enhancing gameplay and performance for a superior racing experience.

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the PC gaming experience, Turn10 Studios has announced the details of the forthcoming Patch 5.0 for Forza Motorsport. Scheduled for release next month, this update is primarily focused on augmenting performance and bolstering stability for the PC version of the game.

From New Tracks to Technical Tweaks In Forza Motorsport

Since its October debut, Forza Motorsport has consistently released updates, progressively enriching the game with fresh content and improvements. The preceding update, Update 4, marked the introduction of the iconic Daytona International Speedway and the debut of the “Italian Challengers” Career Tour. This update expanded the game's vehicle roster, introducing high-profile models such as the Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, and the 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, thereby enhancing the game's intensity and allure.

However, with the imminent arrival of Patch 5.0, the focus is shifting from adding content to optimizing performance, especially for PC gamers. The details of the patch underscore a concerted initiative to elevate the gaming experience through a series of technical enhancements and rectifications.

Enhancing Performance And Stability In Forza Motorsport's Latest Update

A central aim of this update is to fine-tune the game's performance by minimizing CPU spikes and maximizing GPU utilization. This endeavor is anticipated to provide a more consistent and fluid framerate, significantly enriching the gameplay quality. The patch is also set to address crash scenarios linked to multi-threaded rendering, contributing to a more stable and dependable gaming environment.

PC gamers, in particular, are poised to benefit from specific improvements tailored to their platform. A significant upgrade will enable full-screen mode on PCs with integrated GPUs. Moreover, the update is set to revolutionize menu navigation by allowing the right mouse button to emulate the functionality of Esc + B, making the interface more intuitive. Another crucial enhancement is aimed at resolving a performance discrepancy where players did not witness a performance uplift when switching between high-quality and low-quality modes.

The update is not limited to performance upgrades; it also addresses a range of stability issues that have impacted the gaming experience. It will rectify crashes occurring in various scenarios, including while returning to Open Practice in Featured Multiplayer and when accessing race replays. Additionally, for those engaged in the game's creative features, Photo Mode on PC will now render correctly in non-16:9 resolutions. The update is also set to refine the search functionality in Replays and Photo Galleries, ensuring more precise results when filtering by Track.

Patch 5.0 Brings New Gameplay Enhancements

Gameplay enhancements are a significant part of Patch 5.0. Players can anticipate the introduction of a Skip Practice option in Career mode, alongside targeted fixes in Private Multiplayer, Free Play, and other modes. The Livery Editor is set to receive updates as well, including prompts to save designs and resolutions to issues related to Vinyl Groups, all aimed at facilitating a smoother and more user-friendly gaming experience.

Moreover, the update is slated to implement specific fixes across various game elements, including Forza Motorsport cars, wheels, graphics, AI, and tracks. These targeted enhancements are indicative of Turn10 Studios' commitment to delivering a comprehensive and immersive gaming experience.

As the release of Patch 5.0 draws near, it's crucial to recognize Turn10 Studios' responsiveness to the significant issues highlighted by players. The developers have acknowledged these concerns and reassured the gaming community of their continuous efforts to address and rectify these challenges.

Forza Motorsport Patch 5.0

Stability

Fixed an issue where the game enters an unresponsive state when returning to Open Practice in Featured Multiplayer from a suspended state. [1612807]

Fixed a crash that could occur after selecting “Skip Practice,” exiting the race and re-entering the event. [1657219]

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Forzavista. [1671290]

Fixed a game crash that could occur when opening a race replay. [1672588]

Photo Mode and Replays

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode on PC where non-16:9 resolutions include letterboxing in saved photos. [1671404]

Fixed an issue when searching Replays or Photo Galleries by Track or Track Layout would return no results. [1604588]

Gameplay

Skipping Completed Practice: Players are now presented with the option to Skip Practice in the Career mode pre-race menu. Furthermore, if the player previously completed Practice, the game creates a save point and gives the player additional options when returning to a series for replaying or skipping complete practice. [1635662]

Fixed an issue in Private Multiplayer where someone driving the wrong way wasn’t correctly ghosted and could collide with other players. [1613125]

Fixed an issue in Free Play where car model names are missing from the drivers list. [1660255]

Additional information has been added for projected finishes in the Challenge the Grid screen. [1673345]

Fixed an issue in Builders Cup where the series standing list is missing the names of AI drivers. [1668229]

Fixed an issue in Featured Multiplayer where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when attempting to change their Fuel and Tire setup at Grid Preview. [1611726]

Fixed an issue where Featured Multiplayer events at Hockenheim had only 3 laps instead of the intended lap count. [1691754]

Fixed an issue in Builders Cup where the Skip Practice option loads the incorrect time-of-day for the track intro cinematic. [1674381]

Fixed an issue in Free Play Quick Events where the “Number of Laps” returns to the track layout default when going to Event Setup in the pre-race menu. [1629341]

Introduced a first-time pop up to the Buy Cars menu that explains the Featured Tab. [1635604]

Fixed an issue in the Showroom where cars have a checkmark despite not being properly selected. [1602611]

Fixed an issue where the “Do You Like This Design?” and “Do You Like This Tune?” post-race prompts are not appearing. [1604582]

In the Fuel and Tires setup menu, added descriptions for non-race tires that explain their all-weather capability. [1607316]

Fixed an issue in Featured Multiplayer Forza GT Spec Series where multiple classes are displayed when filtering by class. [1607337]

Fixed an issue where Load/Save Event Setup options appear in Free Play Advanced while offline. [1446888]

Time of Day and Weather will no longer always be randomized for the “Next Event” after a Free Play race. Your settings will be remembered. [1598884]

Fixed an issue where audio sounds were played twice when pressing and releasing the “A” button on controller in the post-race podium finish sequence. [1555390]

Fixed an issue in Free Play where the post-race information on the next race screen is inaccurate when weather is set to Variable. [1569880]

Fixed an issue where the “Seeing Stars” blue and teal Driver Suits are mixed up in the Driver Customization menu. [1603140]

Added an explanation to the Fuel and Tires menu that clarifies why tires cannot be changed while using a rental car. [1612374]

Fixed an issue in Forzavista where the car model remains “exploded” after accepting a Multiplayer invite. [1646951]

Adjusted the post-race rewards flow to ensure credits earned are displayed before a new Driver Suit unlock. [1651459]

Fixed an issue in Builders Cup where players cannot use Rewind after AI Drivatars have completed the race. [1269413]

Fixed an issue where Rewind is disabled for the first 30 seconds of a Free Play Solo race and in Builders Cup during Open Practice and the Featured Race. [1577801]

Livery Editor Players are now prompted to save their livery if they attempt to exit the Livery Editor without saving. [1437864] Fixed an issue where the “Color Fine Tune” button hint doesn't appear until player moves off then back on to a color option. [1441863] Fixed an issue when exiting a search in “Find Designs” exits the design section of the Livery Editor. [1490136] Fixed an issue where upgraded calipers are unable to be painted. [1555302] 2004 Maserati MC12 : Fixed an issue where the manufacturer livery partially disappears when paint and decals are applied to the vehicle. [1557639] Fixed an issue where Vinyl Group sizes can become negative, leaving it difficult or even impossible to get them back to positive values. [1603790] Fixed an issue where shared Vinyls created and used by the same author on a Car Livery will lock sharing on the livery. [1608207] Fixed an issue on PC where zooming in with the mouse wheel scrolls the decal layers as well. [1612231] Added custom advanced zoom to the Livery Editor when applying decals to a car. [1621135] Fixed an issue where the Paint Wing option would be still accessible when the wing is removed from the car. [1556604] 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 : Fixed an issue where the car’s shadow would “pop-in” at certain camera angles in the Paint Car menu. [1452096] Fixed an issue in Apply Decals > Vinyl Group where Curated Groups do not populate if selected too quickly. [1631003] Fixed an issue in Apply Decals > Vinyl Group where layers display incorrectly. [1536758] Fixed an issue in the decal selector where letters and symbols are incorrectly rearranged in the tab Lower Letters 5. [1570323] PC Numerous under-the-hood improvements to reduce CPU spikes and better utilize the GPU, helping to improve framerate consistency while driving. [1536749, 1651623] Fixed numerous crash scenarios caused by multi-threaded rendering. [1624448, 1659051] Fixed being unable to use full screen mode when using a PC with an integrated GPU. [1603057] Fixed erratic framerate after reverting a video settings change. [1577163] Improved Mouse navigation by allowing RMB to behave like esc + B to navigate back through menus. [1486418] Fixed an issue on PC where players would see no performance boost when switching from a high-quality mode to low quality. [1648332] Fixed an issue where objects were missing from car reflections in Photo Mode and Forzavista [1670932] Added a check for GPU support of D3D12 Enhanced Barrier feature to application startup. Error code AP205 corresponds to detected lack of support. Client will attempt to find a device which has required features and will report a “failed to create graphics device” modal if none are found. [1684419] Wheels Fixed an issue causing custom wheel input layouts to reset to their default settings after relaunching the game with both a controller and steering wheel connected. [1593360] Fixed an issue that caused the first shift LED light on the Logitech G923 to be illuminated when the car is idling. [1653804] Fixed an issue where the shift lights don’t blink on Logitech steering wheels when the car exceeds redline. [1653801] Graphics Improved screen space reflections to handle quick dynamic resolution changes. [1670567]



AI

Fixed issue where “Skip Lap” forces player off-track at Suzuka Full Circuit if they have adjusted their fuel levels on certain X class cars. [1681253]

Fixed issue where AI controller takes player car off the track at VIR North when using “Skip Lap” or the start of a Test Drive session. [1682343]

Cars

2010 Lexus LFA : Updated inaccurate car audio. [1653741]

: Updated inaccurate car audio. [1653741] 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R : Fixed an issue where the Rear Tire Width options are displayed in the wrong order after applying a widebody kit. [1664831]

: Fixed an issue where the Rear Tire Width options are displayed in the wrong order after applying a widebody kit. [1664831] 2009 Ford Focus RS: Fixed an issue where the car’s audio sounds metallic and distorted. [1661365]

Tracks

Hockenheim : Fixed an issue where race-day objects clip into the post-race cinematic when the player does not earn a podium finish. [1663889]

: Fixed an issue where race-day objects clip into the post-race cinematic when the player does not earn a podium finish. [1663889] Daytona : Fixed an issue where crew members can appear floating during the walk-the-grid cinematic in Featured Multiplayer. [1671191]

: Fixed an issue where crew members can appear floating during the walk-the-grid cinematic in Featured Multiplayer. [1671191] Spa-Francorchamps: Fixed the typo on the “Welcome to Circuit de Spa” track sign. [1675335]

Accessibility

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the AI Takeover Cue pitch-volume setting is not honored during pit entry if the player enters with Pit Assist enabled. [1639525]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the Deceleration Cue Pitch preview does not function properly in the Accessibility settings menu. [1639445]

Fixed an issue where the UI Contrast setting text does not accurately describe the setting function. [1593309]

Fixed an issue at Laguna Seca where certain P and X Class cars do not follow the driving line with throttle assist turned on. [1662584]

Fixed an issue at Daytona where certain P and X Class cars do not follow the driving line with throttle assist turned on. [1662599]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator reads the acceleration or braking stat changes in kilometers per hour when miles per hour is displayed. [1613130]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator reads “no results for this leaderboard are available at this time” when entering the leaderboard in Rivals. [1657145]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the Turn Navigation preview does not function properly in the Accessibility settings menu while on track. [1657217]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where audio cues are present during and after the Benchmark mode on PC where the player is unable to control the vehicle. [1607324]

Added hyphenation for common compound word, front-wheel drive, to the subtitle when inspecting the 2018 Honda Civic Type R during the Builders Cup Intro Series. [1576107]

Fixed an issue in the Quick Upgrade menu where the “Confirm” button on this screen always narrates the incorrect status initially. [1603873]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator does not readily read all the VIP event information in Rivals. [1625474]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator does not inform players that they are highlighting a new Series they have not viewed before in Career mode. [1581960]

Fixed an issue in the Showroom where the “Owned” text appears much larger than its UI box while Menu Text size is set to largest. [1660344]

