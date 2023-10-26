The NCAA released its first Division II rankings based on the first eight weeks of the season and three HBCUs were listed. The SIAC and CIAA both compete in Super Region II and the rankings featured undefeated Benedict College, reigning CIAA champion Fayetteville State, and consistently dominant Fort Valley State. Not listed, however, is Virginia State University which is 7-1 on the year and is in prime position to make the CIAA Championship.

Let's break down the four HBCUs in the hunt for the NCAA Division II playoffs and a quick look at their path to the postseason.

Benedict College (8-0)

Benedict is one of two teams undefeated in NCAA Super Region II outside of perennial Division II power Lenoir-Rhyne. Benedict, the reigning SIAC Champions, haven't lost a regular season game since 2021 and suffered their only loss of the season to Wingate University in last year's playoffs. This year's Tiger's squad seems to be better than last season.

Led by head coach Chennis Berry, they're averaging 42 points per game while also holding opponents to 7 points per game and have only allowed six total touchdowns on the season. The defense has also sacked the opposing team's quarterback 31 times, forced 8 fumbles, and pulled down 12 interceptions through the first 8 weeks of the season. Benedict is a well-oiled machine that many believe has the potential to make a run to the DII National Championship Game.

Their spot in the SIAC Championship game is pretty much secured. In their last two games of the season, they play a struggling Savannah State team that can be competitive in spots and an Allen team with a prolific passing attack. Benedict should win both of the games handily to finish the regular season 10-0 for the second year in a row.

Then they prepare to face off against either Miles College, Tuskegee, or Fort Valley State for the SIAC Championship. Even if the Tigers lose the SIAC Championship they're still in the perfect position to make a bid at the playoffs.

Fayetteville State (6-2)

Fayetteville State, the reigning CIAA Champions, has had a great season by every metric. Although they lost both of their out-of-conference contests to start the year against UNC-Pembroke and Lenoir-Rhyne, they've stayed undefeated in the conference. After their 14-7 victory over Johnson C. Smith the Broncos are poised to make another run at the CIAA Championship. They should win their next two games against Shaw University and Winston-Salem State and gear up to play either a Jada Byers-led Virginia Union squad or a Virginia State team motivated by being snubbed in the regional rankings in the conference championship.

A loss in the CIAA Championship could prove to be costly for the Broncos, especially with Virginia State having the resume of a playoff contender with only one loss in the conference and a 21-17 win against out-of-conference foe Tusculum. However, Fayetteville State is in the driver's seat to clinch another birth in the Division II playoffs and hopefully avenge a 51-0 loss to Delta State in last year's playoffs.

Fort Valley State (6-2)

Fort Valley State was snubbed from the playoffs last year after a lopsided 45-13 homecoming loss against Benedict College and a 28-24 upset by Savannah State. However, head coach Shawn Gibbs and the Wildcats were not undeterred from their mission. After a close 37-31 loss to Tuskegee University in the Red Tails Classic in Week 1, they rattled off five straight wins against conference foes before being soundly beaten by Benedict College in primetime on ESPN2.

However, Fort Valley State has nowhere to go but up. They got back in the winning column vs. Morehouse College during homecoming and are preparing to face bitter rival Albany State University in the Fountain City Classic. Albany State has struggled this season under first-year coach Quinn Gray but are still a formidable opponent that can easily up their level of competitiveness in a contest against a rival they've routinely beaten 17 times in 23 years.

The Wildcats got the best of Albany State in a 33-23 battle last season behind a sensational game from now-Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. But, Albany State stands in the way of both a post-season birth and a tremendous opportunity to face off against Benedict College in a Week 7 rematch for the SIAC Championship.

An advantage for Fort Valley State to make the playoffs is that their loss to Tuskegee is considered a non-conference game. Even though Fort Valley State and Tuskegee are both long-time SIAC members, the Red Tails Classic wasn't considered an SIAC game due to the new 4-4-2 conference schedule model.

Tuskegee was one of Fort Valley's two out-of-conference games along with Virginia University of Lynchburg, which means they're technically 6-1 in the SIAC. However, Fort Valley State's matchup against the Virginia University of Lynchburg could come back to hurt them as the Dragons aren't a Division II opponent. Even with a win against Virginia University of Lynchburg and Albany State, the Wildcats might not have enough victories to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Wildcat's postseason hopes are very much alive and they can create their own destiny in the last two weeks of the season.

Virginia State (7-1)

A notable snub from the NCAA Division II regional rankings, Virginia State has the resume of a playoff team. They beat an out-of-conference Tusculum team that is an above .500 squad and rattled off five dominant in-conference wins before a shocking 17-16 loss to 2-6 CIAA South foe Elizabeth City State. The loss to the Vikings and their strength of schedule surely posed a problem for the Trojans.

However, a dominant win over Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and a divisional championship-clinching win against rival Virginia Union could put Virginia State right back in the playoff hunt. And, certainly, a win over Fayetteville State in a hypothetical CIAA Championship matchup will give them the victory needed to secure a playoff spot.

But, similar to Fort Valley State, they control their own destiny.